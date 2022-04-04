Nigeria abolishes COVID-19 test for vaccinated travellers

The Federal Government yesterday abolished the COVID-19 PCR test for inbound passengers to Nigeria who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. For outbound passengers, the government asked Nigerians travelling out of the country to be vaccinated against the virus and ensure compliance with the COVID-19 requirements of their destination or transit countries. Also fully vaccinated passengers arriving in Nigeria will not be required to carry out post-arrival PCR tests or Rapid Antigen Tests upon arriving in the country. Also, crew members operating regional or international flights into or out of Nigeria who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to be in the possession of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result. These were contained in the revised Travel Protocol released on Saturday, April 2, 2022, and signed by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and signed Secretary to the Government of the Federation/ Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha. The Federal Government said the protocol is a revision of the Travel Protocol released on November 29, 2021, Interim Travel Guidelines for Passengers arriving in Nigeria. The eight-page paper stated among other guidelines that Children below the age of 18 years will be accorded the same privileges as persons who are fully vaccinated; It, however, stated that inbound passengers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated for COVID-19 shall take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure and undergo Days 2 and 7 post-arrival PCR tests at their own cost.
