COVID-19
News

Nigeria abolishes COVID-19 testing for vaccinated travellers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Wole Shadare

The Federal Government Sunday abolished the COVID-19 PCR test for inbound passengers to Nigeria who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

For outbound passengers, the government asked Nigerians travelling out of the country to be vaccinated against the virus and ensure compliance with the COVID-19 requirements of their destination or transit countries.

Also fully vaccinated passengers arriving in Nigeria will not be required to carry out post-arrival PCR tests or a Rapid Antigen Tests upon arriving in the country.

Also, crew members operating regional or international flights into or out of Nigeria who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to be in the possession of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result.

These were contained in the revised Travel Protocol released on Saturday, April 2, 2022, and signed by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and signed Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha.

The Federal Government said the protocol is a revision of the Travel Protocol released on November 29, 2021, Interim Travel Guidelines for Passengers arriving in Nigeria.

The eight-page paper stated among other guidelines that Children below the age of 18 years will be accorded the same privileges as persons who are fully vaccinated;

It, however, stated that in-bound passengers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated for COVID-19 shall take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure and undergo Days 2 and 7 post-arrival PCR tests at their own cost.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FEC approves measures for reduction of road accidents

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…resuscitates FCT land infrastructure swap initiative The Executive Council (FEC) has approved measures to stem the rising spate of road accidents in the country The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, equally approved the resuscitation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) land infrastructure swap initiatives in order to accelerate the development of the city. Briefing […]
News

Rape: Rights group petition Ugwuanyi over detention of victim’s guardian

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Four civil society groups in Enugu State have petitioned Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi over the detention of a complainant in a rape case of a 16-year-old girl.   The civil rights groups are seeking the governor’s intervention to prevail on police to free the detainee and a relation to the victim, who was gang raped by […]
News

Runsewe to FG: Creative industry’ll boost economy, GDP

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

As the world and Nigeria economy continue to reel under the impact of COVID – 19, the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has appealed to the Federal Government to focus more on the creative industry as it has huge potential for creating employment and boost the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica