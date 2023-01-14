Travel & Tourism

Nigeria absent as FITUR 2023 opens January 18

When the door opens on January 18 for the first major global tourism event of the year, FITUR 2023, Nigeria will be one of the nations whose flag will be conspicuously not hoisted among the over 200 countries that would be attending the event to showcase the best of their tourist destinations. Nigeria in over one decade now has withdrawn from attending any international tourism exhibition and conference where before now the country had made its mark, exhibiting and promoting the country’s tourism offerings, networking and attracting some level of interests to the country and also offering the tourism operators the platforms to connect with other global operators.

This unfolding development, has been condemned by many tourism stakeholders and observers, noting that it is a big minus to the country’s tourism, appeared to continue into the New Year, as there is no news or indication from the federal government and its tourism parastatal, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), in charge of marketing the country’s tourism nationally and internationally, of a change in that warped policy. FITUR organised by IFEMA Madrid, will hold its 43rd consecutive edition between 18 and 22 January in Spain. Being the first world gathering for tourism operators, the expectations are high as different trends and products that will shape the sector in the new year will be on display as the organisers are expanding on the scope and features of the five days event.

Expected at the event are different countries and destinations, hotel chains, agencies and tour operators, technological companies, suppliers, government agencies and tourism boards, transportation and institutions from around the world. FITUR 2023 offer will also be strongly influenced by specialisation, represented throughout the various monographic sections aimed at creating new tourism networks through opportunities provided by technological progress, digitalisation and the various business niches that offer their potential regarding travel and tourism.

Some of the segments that would attract the attention of the world at the exhibition include; FITUR Know How and Export; FITUR Techy; FITUR Talent; FITUR Screen; FITUR LGBT; FITUR Cruises; FITUR MICE; FITUR Next; FITUR VIP Buyers; FITUR Woman; and Travel Technology. FITUR is a renowned global meeting place for tourism professionals and travellers. FITUR will also be a place to share knowledge and experience with experts in various disciplines and discover the keys to the future and sector innovations through debates and presentations by avant-garde companies.

It is a magnificent opportunity for everyone involved in tourism to drive their businesses, discover the latest sector trends and technologies, or establish contacts and connect with other professionals. For the first three days the trade fair will open exclusively to trade visitors while at the weekend it will open to the general public. Guatemala is the FITUR Partner Country, giving it a major role and strategic visibility as it spreads the word about its country’s many great attractions for tourists.

 

