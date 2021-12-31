Nigeria accounts for 28% of tech education in Africa

…as startups generate $3.46m in 1 yearBaba

Nigeria currently accounts for 28 per cent of education technology (ed-tech) services in Africa. Driven largely by startups, the service providers leverage technology to enhance various aspects of education.

Lending credence to this, the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuw, said the growth of technology startups in the country had positioned the country as a leader in the continent.

He further disclosed that tech startups in the country generated about $.46 million as revenue in 2020 alone. This, he added, signified that the country was not left

behind in innovations and creativity in the education sector to support sustainable development in the country.

According to Kashifu, NITDA has already identified innovations and creativity as critical tools for implementing the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy NDEPS, aimed at driving home the nation’s prosperity.

He said, one of such steps is the NITDA’s launching of the National Adopted School for Smart Education initiative, which seeks to inculcate the use of technology in teaching and learning to promote massive access to quality education, especially at the grassroots.

He explained further that the Agency was now entrenching the co-creation education approach by ensuring that the approach to teaching is shifted from traditional and uni-directional, to a style where both the teacher and students can createvaluetogetherthrough digital technologies and innovations platforms that allow for sharing and engagement learning.

Speaking at the maiden National Conference on Functional Education at Bilyaminu Polytechnic, Hadejia, organised by the Centre for Semi-Arid Research and Development, Kashifu said there was a need for innovations and creativity to change the nation’s education outlook for the better.

According to him, “it is important to seek to explore the benefits of innovations and creativity to bring about a functional education system for the country.”

He added that the lessons learnt during the COVID-19 lockdown should be taken to the next level to further the course of education by leveraging on the advancement in technologytoaddressspecific problems inhibiting the progress of the sector.

“Platforms like Edtech have become a global phenomenon that integrates strategies, instructional practices in education, and digital tools to bring about the emerging trends that demonstrators in academia apply to build a knowledgebased society,” he said.

He noted that other platforms that could be handy include; Artificial intelligence, the Internet of things, 5G technology, Blockchain, Virtual and mixed realities, among others. NITDA had recently declared the country’s readiness to leverage the growing technology startups ecosystem for economic diversification.

This came as the government moved to empower youngNigerianinnovatorsto become competitive globally. This year alone, tech startups in the country have attracted close to $1 billion in foreign investments, higher than what several other sectors could get. The funding, industry experts say, will continue to impact the economy positively.

According to the NITDA DG, startups play a significant role in the economic growth of every nation, by spurring innovation, injecting competition as well creating jobs.

He added that Nigeria’s burgeoning population offers innovative startups an opportunity to access a significantly vast market through developing and implementing viable solutions that are tailored to solving identified micro and macro-economic national challenges.

To empower more startups, he said the agency will be hosting 30 startups at a virtual boot camp between the 24th of January and the 18th of February 2022 under Bridge to MassChallenge Nigeria (B2MC Nigeria), a NITDA-sponsored national startup competition that identifies and accelerates the most high-impact startups across Nigeria.

