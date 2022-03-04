Business

‘Nigeria accounts for 35% of $4bn startup funding, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

… commissions Bankers’ House, Abuja

African technology startups raised over $4 billion funding for 564 startups in 2021 with Nigeria accounting for 35 percent of the fund, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed in Abuja. Speaking in Abuja on Thursday at the commissioning of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria ( CIBN) building, “Bankers House,” Osinbajo said as of today, Nigeria had six unicorns , tech companies valued at over $1 billion.

All of them, he noted, started after 2015, and had grown between two recessions. Underscoring the role played by private sector in economic development of nations, Prof. Osinbajo noted that CIBN’s role in the private sector could not be overstated. ying the parameters for professional and ethical conduct, healthy competition, and continuous professional development, it has helped to guide the evolution of a banking industry that has grown to become the envy of the continent. Today, Nigeria is primed and ready for new depths of economic growth and development. “With a population constituting the largest market on the continent, a swelling demography of ambitious, tech-savvy young people, accelerating regional integration and connection to new markets, we are presented with an unprecedented opportunity to launch the country into a new decade of sustained prosperity,” he said. In his welcome remark, Dr. Bayo Olugbemi, CIBN President, pledged the institute’s resolve not to leave any stone unturned towards ensuring all banks and bankers imbibe and abide by the expected ethical standards of the profession.

 

Our Reporters

