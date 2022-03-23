News

Nigeria adrift, time to save it is now -Obaseki

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has decried the present economic, political and security challenges of Nigeria, saying that the nation is adrift and the time to safe it is now otherwise there may be no nation to look forward to if something drastic and urgent is not done about it.

 

The governor made this know yesterday when he delivered the first Nigerian Institute of International Agfairs (NIIA) Distinguished Lecture Series 2022.

 

Speaking on the theme; Making politics work for citizens, governance and development: The Edo State experience, in which he dissectedthepresentdemocratic effort of the country and crow about the successesof his government in the last five years.

 

According to Obaseki, the present democratic experience has not yielded the desired results because the foundation has not been properly laid and it has been hijacked by a few individuals to the exclusion of the majority of the people.

 

The political leadership of the country, he said has failed the country, noting that: ‘’Whatever the case, the political class bears the immense responsibility for the failures of leadership in Nigeria for various reasons.’’

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

