Business

Nigeria affected as OPEC+ cuts global oil supply by 2m bpd

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Nigeria, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirate and Russia are among countries affected as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) on Wednesday agreed to cut global crude output by two million barrels per day.

This is an attempt to halt a fall in oil prices caused by the weakening global economy.

The two million cut should drive oil and gas prices higher.

The two million bpd was agreed during the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, which took place at OPEC Secretariat in Vienna, Austria.

The cut is the largest cut since the start of the pandemic. Whilst the market had anticipated a one million bpd cut, a further upsurge may be seen in the short term, boosting oil prices at a time markets across the world are fighting to reduce energy prices and bring down the cost of living for consumers.

The cut, according to a production report posted on OPEC’s website, takes effect from November 2022 to December 2023.

Nigeria’s oil supply was cut from 1.826million BPD in August to 1,742 representing 84,000 BPD cut.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FirstBank empowers Firstmonie agents with loan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the provision of loan facilities – up to N1 million – to its banking agents (Firstmonie agents). In a statement, the first tier lender said the loan facilities were aimed at promoting he business activities of its banking agents. The bank currently has over 86,300 Firstmonie agents, spread […]
Business

AfDB, others reaffirm commitment to catalysing trade, investment

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Amid rising urgency for instruments to de-risk investment across Africa, the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) and its Africa Co-Guarantee Platform’s (CGP) partners have affirmed commitments to better leverage guarantee and insurance products, as part of efforts to boost trade and investment across the continent. They made the pledge at the Africa Co-Guarantee Platform’s (CGP) steering […]
Business

NNPC makes new appointment, redeploys top management staff

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has made new appointments and redeployments of its top management staff. This was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru. According to the corporation, the move is “part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and reposition NNPC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica