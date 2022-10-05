Nigeria affected as OPEC+ cuts global oil supply by 2m bpd

Nigeria, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirate and Russia are among countries affected as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) on Wednesday agreed to cut global crude output by two million barrels per day.

This is an attempt to halt a fall in oil prices caused by the weakening global economy.

The two million cut should drive oil and gas prices higher.

The two million bpd was agreed during the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, which took place at OPEC Secretariat in Vienna, Austria.

The cut is the largest cut since the start of the pandemic. Whilst the market had anticipated a one million bpd cut, a further upsurge may be seen in the short term, boosting oil prices at a time markets across the world are fighting to reduce energy prices and bring down the cost of living for consumers.

The cut, according to a production report posted on OPEC’s website, takes effect from November 2022 to December 2023.

Nigeria’s oil supply was cut from 1.826million BPD in August to 1,742 representing 84,000 BPD cut.

