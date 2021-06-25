News

Nigeria, Africa ‘ll benefit from Buratai’ s posting to Benin Republic- Southern Youths.

… Urges President Talon to ignore campaign of calumny against ex-Army chief

President Patrice Guillaume Talon of Benin Republic has been urged to ignore misgivings and sponsored campaign of calumny in certain quarters against the posting of the former Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, Tukur Buratai, as Ambassador to the neighbouring West African country.

Addressing a press conference in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Convener of the Southern Youths Forum, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi; deputy convener, Dr. Fidelis Nze, and Secretary, Barrister John Atani, said Buratai’s impeccable professionalism and excellent track records will reflect in the new diplomatic assignment handed over to him.

This is as the foremost youth coalition comprising youth leaders from the 17 Southern States of the country, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the posting, adding that it is strategic to the peaceful co-existence of Nigeria-Benin relations and also a masterstroke to attaining profitable socio-economic returns for both countries, as well as decisive for security purposes.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Tuesday, June 22, presented a letter of credence to Buratai appointing him as Ambassador to Benin Republic..

Reacting to an open letter credited to an oblique 44 civil society group organizations that President Talon should reject the posting of Buratai to Benin Republic, the Forum said it is utterly ridiculous to suggest that the ex-Army boss was granted diplomatic immunity by the posting.

According to Oladimeji, the former COAS is an experienced and detailed General who during his era built a responsive and progressive military system that has been keeping the country’s territorial integrity as well as sustaining the peace of the country.

He said, “This is a strategic and decisive posting because with the wealth of experience of the former COAS, he would serve as Nigeria’s link to the government of Benin to effectively implement strategies to end issues of porous borders that have fueled economic and security sabotage.

“A new vista of collaboration has been instituted with the posting, irrespective of the marginal and inconsequential reservation in some quarters. This is another means of improving the country’s trade balance especially from the lively Seme border and also enhance our trans-border security.”

While urging President Talon to accelerate action by accepting and accrediting the new envoy from Nigeria, the youth coalition averred that Nigeria-Benin relations are socio-economic and security related because of the economic viability, porous nature and security threat of the countries’ borders.

“We, youths from the Southern Nigeria, commend President Muhammadu Buhari, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for anchoring this posting on the inalienable truth that Nigeria’s prosperity and security is intrinsically linked to its peaceful co-existence with her immediate neighbours, hence, the need to draft in a tested and trusted agent of peace.”

