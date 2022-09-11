Nigeria, Africa losing out due to negative perception – Gbenga Daniel

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has lamented that Nigeria and Africa are losing out economically due to negative perception or not being properly presented to the world.

Daniel said, unlike the developed countries, Africans are in the habit of ‘showcasing’ their dark side to the world.

The former governor spoke in Abeokuta at a lecture, organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Ogun State chapter, in conjunction with PR Primus Ltd.

Speaking on the theme of the lecture: “Turning Around the Nation: the leadership question”, Daniel declared that Public Relations “is virtually everything” and that “perception is a reality.”

Daniel who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial candidate for Ogun East challenged professionals to always project the image of Nigeria positively in such a way that would attract socio-economic development.

