Nigeria, African airlines’ traffic rise in Jan 2023

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that the recovery in air travel demand is continuing in 2023, based on January traffic results. While Nigerian airlines have equally seen traffic rise in January due to factors such as insecurity that has made air travel now more desirable, poor road networks have also led to a rise. The low factor is still very low. The opening of many aerodromes built by state governments has equally fueled air traffic rise in the country air traffic. Despite the astronomical rise in air fares, many Nigerians are not deterred as they continually choose air travel as a safer means of transportation. The country had seen a sharp rise in fares occasioned by the skyrocketing price of jet fuel, otherwise known as Jet A1 and the general cost of operations.

Total traffic in January 2023 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) rose 67.0 per cent compared to January 2022. Globally, traffic is now at 84.2 per cent of January 2019 levels. Domestic traffic for January 2023 rose 32.7 per cent compared to the year-ago period, helped by the lifting of the zero-COVID policy in China. Total January 2023 domestic traffic was at 97.4 per cent of the January 2019 level. International traffic climbed 104.0 per cent versus January 2022 with all markets recording strong growth, led by carriers in the Asia-Pacific region. International RPKs reached 77.0 per centof January 2019 levels. “Air travel demand is off to a very healthy start in 2023.

The rapid removal of COVID-19 restrictions for Chinese domestic and international travel bodes well for the continued strong industry recovery from the pandemic throughout the year. And, importantly, we have not seen the many economic and geopolitical uncertainties of the day dampening demand for travel,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General. African airlines’ traffic rose 124.8 per cent in January 2023 versus a year ago.

January capacity was up 82.5 per cent and the load factor climbed 13.9 percentage points to 73.7 per cent, the lowest among regions. Asia-Pacific airlines posted a 376.3 per cent increase in January traffic compared to January 2022, by far the strongest year-over-year rate among the regions, but off of a very low base when much of the region was still closed to travel. Capacity rose 167.1 per cent and the load factor increased 36.6 percentage points to 83.3 per cent, the highest among the regions. European carriers saw a 60.6 per cent traffic rise versus January 2022. Capacity increased by 30.1 per cent, and the load factor rose by 14.2 percentage points to 75.0 per cent. Middle Eastern airlines’ January traffic rose 97.7 per cent compared to January a year ago. Capacity increased by 45.9 per cent and load factor climbed 20.8 percentage points to 79.2 per cent.

North American carriers reported an 82.4 per cent traffic increase in January versus the 2022 period. Capacity rose 37.3 per cent, and load factor climbed 19.7 percentage points to 79.6 per cent. Latin American airlines had a 46.8 per cent traffic increase compared to the same month in 2022. January capacity climbed 34.3 per cent and load factor rose 7.1 percentage points to 82.7 per cent, the second highest among the regions. Australia’s domestic traffic rose 107.3 per cent in January compared to a year ago and now stands at 88.8 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. China’s domestic RPKs rose 37.2 per cent in January, the first month-over-month annual increase since August 2022, and is now at 86.3 per cent of January 2019 levels. “With strong travel demand continuing through the traditionally slower winter season in the Northern Hemisphere, the stage is set for an even busier spring and summer. At a time when many are just beginning to enjoy their newly restored travel freedoms, it is especially disappointing to see the Dutch government making plans to limit their movements by unilaterally and unjustly reducing operations at Schiphol Airport,” said Walsh.

