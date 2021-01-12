Sports

Nigeria age grade teams’ll be good again –UEFA Licensed Coach

Posted on

UK-based UEFA Licensed Coach, Nosayaba Iyamu, has said the country’s age grade teams; the U-17 and U-20 will soon return to winning ways if the right things are done.

 

Speaking from his base in England, the 36-year-old said he was disappointed with the recent results of the Flying Eagles and the Golden Eaglets at the WAFU B Cup hosted by Togo in December and January respectively.

 

It would be recalled that the Flying Eagles failed to progress from their group in Togo after securing just one point from two matches played while the Eaglets are on the verge of elimination after securing just a point like their senior. Iyamu, the current Head Coach of Harrogate Railway FC in England said the key thing is for the players to have the right culture.

“We have the talents in Nigeria and we just need to harness them to get a formidable team,” he said. “I am disappointed that we have failed to qualify for major championships recently and I hope everything will change soon.”

 

Having always enjoyed football and playing at University level, Nosayaba has gone on to train as a Coach to teach players from grassroots level all the way up to senior players.

 

It is this passion that he is wanting to put to use with African youths helping to foster a culture of development in sport and education side by sid

