Nigeria aiming to become industrialised through biotechnology –NABDA DG

The Director General of National Agricultural Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, said that the federal government was giving deserved attention to all processes of biotechnology because it was key to joining the industrialised countries. Mustapha, who addressed members of NABDA’s Board during a workshop organised by Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB), noted that government’s commitment to the development of biotechnology in Nigeria was demonstrated by the recent presidential ascent given by President Muhammadu Buhari, expanding the activities of NABDA.

He explained that NABDA has been a full research institute by the amended Bill that has been signed into law and also gazetted. According to him, the adoption of biotechnology in Nigeria’s agricultural sector was important to the food security drives. The country coordinator of OFAB Nigeria, Dr. Rose Gidado, said that biotechnology was the magic wand Nigeria and the entire Africa continent need to tackle food insecurity and effects of climate change.

He further noted that biotechnology provides reliefs needed by both farmers and other stakeholders, for economic transformation. Earlier in his remarks, the Director-General of the Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO), Prof. Paul Onyenekwe, explained that: “Biotechnology powers green, blue, red, gold, white and yellow economies, and can help Nigeria achieve sustainable national development.” He noted that the aspiration of the youths for a better Nigeria will continue to remain a wish until they stand and make a move to ensure that their votes are counted.

 

