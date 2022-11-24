Nigeria Air: Court renews order directing FG, domestic airlines to maintain status quo

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, Thursday renewed its earlier order, directing the Federal Government (FG) and domestic airlines to maintain the status quo in their legal action, as it relates to the establishment of a proposed national carrier known as Nigeria Air.

The judge renewed his order, pending the determination of the suit instituted by The Registered Trustees of the Airline Operators of Nigeria and five others in the aviation industry.

Other plaintiffs in the matter are Azman Air Services Limited, Air Peace Limited, Max Air Limited, United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited, and Topbrass Aviation Limited, who are the first to sixth plaintiffs.

The first to fourth defendants are Nigeria Air Limited, Ethiopian Airlines, Sen. Hadi Sirika (Minister of Aviation, Federal Ministry of Aviation), and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

