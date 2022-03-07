Nigeria Air: FG asks private sector partners to submit proposals  

The Federal Government says it has officially opened a bid for proposal on the national carrier.

The aviation ministry disclosed this on Monday in a statement shared on the official Twitter handle.

Last week, Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, announced that the government would issue requests for proposals to intending investors.

He added that the government will own only five percent of the airline shares and had already begun with the AOC (Air Operator Certificate).

According to the statement, the Federal Government seeks to reposition the aviation sector through diversification of the economy and improve economic growth.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), through the Federal Ministry of Aviation, is seeking to reposition Nigeria’s aviation sector, as part of efforts towards the diversification of the economy, promoting the competitiveness of the sector, boosting productivity, and enhancing economic growth,” the statement reads.

“To this end, the FGN, through the federal ministry of aviation, is inviting interested private parties to submit proposals for the take-over and further development of the National Carrier, the recently launched ‘Nigeria Air’ to take advantage of the opportunities of the largest market in Africa.”

The statement added that interested bidders should visit the website for further information, breaking down percentages for different investors.

“The private sector partners/consortia are expected to comprise an International Airline (max. 49% shares), and Nigerian Financial and Institutional Investors (min. 46% shares), so that the total Nigerian shareholding will hold a minimum of 51% of the shares of Nigeria Air’ (including the 5% non-interactive FGN share), as required by international laws for a National Carrier,” it added

“Interested parties can download the RFP and the Information Memorandum (1M) from the website: www.nigerianaviationpppprojects.com.”

