Nigeria Air set for launch with 3 airplanes, Ethiopian Airlines to own 49% stake, FG 5%

The floating of a national airline for Nigeria would after all materialise as the carrier, Nigeria Air, is well on its way to being launched with three Boeing 737-800 aircraft said to be suitable for the Nigerian market. Spokesman for the Minister of Aviation, Dr. James Odaudu, in a statement yesterday night said the carrier would launch with a shuttle service between Abuja and Lagos to establish a new, comfortable, reliable and affordable travel between these two major Nigerian airports, stressing that other domestic destinations would follow thereafter.

Odaudu disclosed that the Request for Proposal (RFP) under the PPP act, governed by ICRC, is completed, hinting that after a careful, detailed and ICRC governed selection process, Ethiopian Airlines (ET) has been selected as preferred bidder, offering an owner consortium of three Nigerian investors, MRS, Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc and the Nigerian Sovereign Fund (46%), FGN owning 5% and ET 49%.

The consortium, he further stated has been subjected to a due diligence process, after which the contract will be negotiated between the consortium and the federal government leading to a Full Business Case, which he noted would be expected to be approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC). According to him, the process would take between six and eight weeks. He reiterated that an interim executive team of highly skilled aviation experts had been working on the project since February 2022 to set up all the necessary regulatory and industry requirements to launch the national carrier. His words, “All executives have been approved by NCAA, the Air Transport License has been issued by NCAA, Nigeria Air (after having identified the first three aircraft) will now finalize all necessary Operation Manuals and then go through the inspection and approval process of NCAA”.

“The money spent for the launch of Nigeria Air, for all the requirements to establish an AOC and be admitted starting an airline operation, is well within the 5% capital investment of the Federal Government of Nigeria, that will be overall needed to establish the national carrier initially for the AOC approval and everything else required by stringent national aviation regulations, as prescribed in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved Outline Business Case (OBC)

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...