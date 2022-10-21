Nigeria Air: Why Ethiopian Air was only bidder-Minister

Minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika yesterday explained that Ethiopian Air was the only bidder allowed to bid for the management of the new Nigeria Air because single bidding was in tandem with the laws of the land and there was nothing wrong with it.

The minister who stated this at a stakeholder meeting with the House of Representatives committee on aviation at the National Assembly assured that Nigeria Air Ltd will commence operations by the end of December. He said Nigeria Air Ltd carrying the flag of Nigeria does not mean it must belong to Nigeria, adding that there was complete misconceptions about the ownership of the carrier.

According to the minister, while the government of Nigeria owns 5% other stakeholders hold 46% of the business totalling 51 per cent. He disclosed that most of the terminals under construction will be commissioned before the end of the current administration. He revealed that the ministry has ordered for 20 training airlines that use PMS saying 9 have been delivered.

