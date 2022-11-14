News Top Stories

Nigeria Airways liquidation huge error, says expert as Bob Hayes backs Nigeria Air

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The fond memories of Nigeria Airways brought back deep pain of the liquidation of the airline by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration with many, who gathered for the celebration of iconic Nigeria’s first pilot, Bob Hayes’s immense contribution to the development of aviation in Nigeria, describing the action as not well thought.

Emotions ran high as other accomplished Nigerians such as the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, a former Managing Director of Nigeria Airways and a former Minister of Aviation, Air Vice Marshal Anthony Okpere (rtd), former Minister of Aviation, Capt. Benoni Briggs, Founder of Arik Airlines, Sir Joseph Arumemi- Ikhide, Mr. Chris Azu-Aligbe, among others at “An Evening in honour of First Nigerian Pilot” to celebrate the iconic and legendary Capt. Bob Hayes (OON) eulogised Hayes for the decades of work he put into the sector.

While looking beyond the liquidated Nigeria Airways, Capt. Hayes, however, threw his weight on the floating of Nigeria Air, saying it is one of the best things for the country.

A former Managing Director of Nigeria Airways and later Minister of Aviation, Air Vice-Marshal Anthony Okpere (rtd) lamented that Nigeria Airways should not have been allowed to die, buttressing his claim with the way Kenya Airways, which was in a similar precarious situation as the liquidated national carrier, was navigated out of its difficult situation.

Okpere, who was the pioneer Minister of Aviation when aviation was separated from the Ministry of Transport, was a little bit hesitant to speak on Nigeria Air saying they were not carried along about the whole plan and that he had little knowledge about the whole project, however, spoke on the timing of the project.

“Now that they are starting a new one; it has been on for so many years, the details are not known, what is going to happen, I don’t know meanwhile, this administration winds up in March.

The moment the elections are over, the administration’s lifespan is over. What is the assurance that the people coming in will continue with the project

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Electoral Act: Buhari returns bill to N’Assembly

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

Advances reasons for not signing   NASS should override President’s veto, say groups   President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly returned the Electoral Act 2010 Amendment. Bill to the National Assembly, after exhausting the 30-day period required of him to assent to the bill or return it to the lawmakers for further legislative processes.   New […]
News

Tega evicted from #BBNaija Show

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Tega Offiong Dominic- Ajeboh (aka Tega) has been evicted from BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show.   Tega, who is a 29-yearold business owner and hails from Cross River State, was nominated for possible eviction with 14 other housemates.   She was the only married female housemate in this year’s show. Organisers of BBNaija had announced […]
News

Africa Prudential records 24% decline in profit as revenue sheds 11%

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Africa Prudential Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading Registrar Company, has announced a 24 per cent decline in profit after tax in its six months financial period ended June 30, 2021. The investor services and business support solutions provider with close to five decades’ experience in the Nigerian Capital Market, also reported that its revenue dropped […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica