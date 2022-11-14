Nigeria Airways liquidation huge error, says expert as Bob Hayes backs Nigeria Air

The fond memories of Nigeria Airways brought back deep pain of the liquidation of the airline by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration with many, who gathered for the celebration of iconic Nigeria’s first pilot, Bob Hayes’s immense contribution to the development of aviation in Nigeria, describing the action as not well thought.

Emotions ran high as other accomplished Nigerians such as the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, a former Managing Director of Nigeria Airways and a former Minister of Aviation, Air Vice Marshal Anthony Okpere (rtd), former Minister of Aviation, Capt. Benoni Briggs, Founder of Arik Airlines, Sir Joseph Arumemi- Ikhide, Mr. Chris Azu-Aligbe, among others at “An Evening in honour of First Nigerian Pilot” to celebrate the iconic and legendary Capt. Bob Hayes (OON) eulogised Hayes for the decades of work he put into the sector.

While looking beyond the liquidated Nigeria Airways, Capt. Hayes, however, threw his weight on the floating of Nigeria Air, saying it is one of the best things for the country.

A former Managing Director of Nigeria Airways and later Minister of Aviation, Air Vice-Marshal Anthony Okpere (rtd) lamented that Nigeria Airways should not have been allowed to die, buttressing his claim with the way Kenya Airways, which was in a similar precarious situation as the liquidated national carrier, was navigated out of its difficult situation.

Okpere, who was the pioneer Minister of Aviation when aviation was separated from the Ministry of Transport, was a little bit hesitant to speak on Nigeria Air saying they were not carried along about the whole plan and that he had little knowledge about the whole project, however, spoke on the timing of the project.

“Now that they are starting a new one; it has been on for so many years, the details are not known, what is going to happen, I don’t know meanwhile, this administration winds up in March.

The moment the elections are over, the administration’s lifespan is over. What is the assurance that the people coming in will continue with the project

