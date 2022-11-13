Nigeria Airways liquidation, huge error, says expert as Bob Hayes backs Nigeria Air

The fond memories of Nigeria Airways brought back deep pain of the liquidation of the airline by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration with many, who gathered for the celebration of iconic Nigeria’s first pilot, Bob Hayes’s immense contribution to the development of aviation in Nigeria, describing the action as not well thought.

Emotions ran high as other accomplished Nigerians such as the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, a former Managing Director of Nigeria Airways and a former Minister of Aviation, Air Vice Marshal Anthony Okpere (rtd), former Minister of Aviation, Capt. Benoni Briggs, Founder of Arik Airlines, Sir Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide, Mr. Chris Azu-Aligbe among others at “An Evening in honour of First Nigerian Pilot” to celebrate the iconic and legendary Capt. Bob Hayes (OON) eulogised Hayes for the decades of work he put into the sector.

While looking beyond the liquidated Nigeria Airways, Capt. Hayes, however, threw his weight on the floating of Nigeria Air, saying it is one of the best things for the country.

He stated that most countries in Africa have national carriers, adding: “I think it is about time. Nigeria, the biggest country in black Africa deserves to have a national carrier.

“We were very sad indeed when we lost Nigeria Airways. Now that the country has proposed to set up a new airline, I think this is one of the best things for the country.”

A former Managing Director of Nigeria Airways and later Minister of Aviation, Air Vice-Marshal Anthony Okpere (rtd) lamented that Nigeria Airways should not have been allowed to die, buttressing his claim with the way Kenya Airways, which was in a similar precarious situation as the liquidated national carrier, was navigated out of its difficult situation.

