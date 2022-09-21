Nigeria Algeria: Dennis, Chukwueze out, Saviour, Ebube Duru in

Emmanuel Dennis will not be part of the Super Eagles who will battle Algeria in a series of friendlies, and Samuel Chukwueze too.

However, Portugal-based forward Saviour Godwin and Rivers United leftback Ebube Duru have been handed late call-ups by the Eagles. Nottingham Forest winger Dennis was drafted to the squad after Turkey-based Henry Onyekuru suffered an injury.

Buthehasalsonowdroppedout. Saviour will get his chance with the Super Eagles after he has been capped at U17, U20, and U23 levels by Nigeria. He has been outstanding for Portuguese club Casa Pia after he helped them win promotion to the top flight this season.

Ebube Duru from NPFL champions Rivers United will now be the only homebased player in this party following a late invitation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...