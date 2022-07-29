News Top Stories

Nigeria, Algeria, Niger sign $13bn gas pipeline pact

Nigeria, Algeria, and the Niger Republic on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding to build a $13 billion natural gas pipeline project across the Sahara desert. The pipeline is expected to span around 4,000 kilometers. It has been slated to start in Warri, Nigeria, and to end in Hassi R’Mel, Algeria, where it would connect to existing pipelines that run to Europe.

The idea was first proposed more than 40 years ago and an agreement was signed between the countries in 2009, but progress stalled. The Trans-Saharan gas pipeline could send up to 30 billion cubic me-tres a year of supplies to Europe. The three countries agreed in June to revive decades-old talks over the project, which they say is a potential opportunity for Europe to diversify its gas sources. Algeria’s Energy Minister, Mohamed Arkab on Thursday confirmed the signing of the MoU to journalists.

 

