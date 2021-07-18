Faith

Nigeria already disintegrated, Primate Ayodele replies Adeshina

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu Comment(0)

Spiritual Leader of NRI Evangelical Church, Primate Babatunde Ayodele, has advised Presidential Spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, to save his breath and stop defending ‘the indefensible because Nigeria has already disintegrated along ethnic and religious lines.

 

Responding to an article by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Adesina, where he portrayed Primate Ayodele as a false prophet, in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, the primate said he would not join issues with Adesina, whom he described as “a small boy” Primate Ayodele, had at the launch of his annual “Warnings To The Nations,

 

A Compendium of Prophesies” prophesied that Nigerian would break into splinter nations between 2035 and 2040 due to lack of fairness and injustice in the nation. In a swift reaction,

Adesina rose in defense of the current dispensation in the country saying he could count 10 prophesies by Primate Ayodele which did not come to pass. In his article titled: “Some Prophets See Nothing,” Adesina urged Ayodele to focus on his pastoral work.

 

But in his reaction, the Primate said: “The reality in Nigerian today is that we are informally disintegrated along tribal, religious and other lines,” even as he berated what he described as President Buhari’s divisive actions in running the country, pointing out that Nigerians from several quarters have raised the alarm that the President is neck deep into nepotism, favouritism, and disregard for principles of Federal Character and others.”

 

But Ayodele said that Adesina was only trying to please his paymaster, adding that rather than take the part of honour and refrain from defending the indefensible, Adesina chose to lie about his recorded prophecies.

 

The Primate challenged the Presidential Aide to look at the exact prophecies and be convinced that he chose to malign his reputation as a globally respected prophet.

 

His words: “Adeshina’s unjust attack on my personality cannot reduce my reputation as a true Prophet of God that is well respected in Nigeria and throughout the world. I am the first Prophet who has consistently published my prophecies that also came to pass, for 27 solid years; and the only prophet to have over 10,000 fulfilled prophecies with a compendium published for record purposes.”

 

He also urged keen observers to search for more facts on the Google. He said that Nigerians are tired of deliberate image laundering via media to divert attention from numerous failures of Buhari’s government.

 

According Ayodele, the digressions have caused disillusionment for the citizenry. “We are tired of high cost of living, bad economic policies of Buhari and we are equally tired of the palpable insecurity in the land and the huge borrowing that may plunder us into a failed nation anytime soon,” Ayodele said.

 

 

“Adesina should speak the truth to Buhari and stop being part of the many sycophants that make up the Buhari’s regime. He should tell his principal that his government has failed Nigerians woefully by subjecting us to more suffering and squalor.

 

“He should tow the part of honour and admit that the government he is trying to defend has become pitiably unpopular among Nigerians, who on daily basis, pray that Buhari should just leave the seat of power and give the nation her well-deserved peace,” the Primate said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Prepare to meet your God

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

By tomorrow, our children and wards in the exit class in Senior Secondary School will be entering to write their last examinations for award of certificates for successful completion of their academic pursuit in those levels of their education while those in the universities, other tertiary institutions and even the younger ones in primary schools […]
Faith

Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

By the nature of man, every human being under the heaven loves to be showered with good things at all times. He wants good food, shelter and clothing. God has the power to provide man with all these without any side effect. Hence the Bible says in Proverbs10:22, 24,   The blessing of the Lord, […]
Faith

CAMA: The Church should be conscience of the nation –Akinlabi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Amidst rising criticisms of the government and controversies trailing the signing into law of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), the colead pastor of   The Elevation Church, Godman Akinlabi, has urged the church to be steadfast in its role as the conscience of the nation. Speaking to journalists at a recent virtual press […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica