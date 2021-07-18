Nigeria already disintegrated, Primate Ayodele replies Adeshina

Spiritual Leader of NRI Evangelical Church, Primate Babatunde Ayodele, has advised Presidential Spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, to save his breath and stop defending ‘the indefensible because Nigeria has already disintegrated along ethnic and religious lines.

Responding to an article by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Adesina, where he portrayed Primate Ayodele as a false prophet, in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, the primate said he would not join issues with Adesina, whom he described as “a small boy” Primate Ayodele, had at the launch of his annual “Warnings To The Nations,

A Compendium of Prophesies” prophesied that Nigerian would break into splinter nations between 2035 and 2040 due to lack of fairness and injustice in the nation. In a swift reaction,

Adesina rose in defense of the current dispensation in the country saying he could count 10 prophesies by Primate Ayodele which did not come to pass. In his article titled: “Some Prophets See Nothing,” Adesina urged Ayodele to focus on his pastoral work.

But in his reaction, the Primate said: “The reality in Nigerian today is that we are informally disintegrated along tribal, religious and other lines,” even as he berated what he described as President Buhari’s divisive actions in running the country, pointing out that Nigerians from several quarters have raised the alarm that the President is neck deep into nepotism, favouritism, and disregard for principles of Federal Character and others.”

But Ayodele said that Adesina was only trying to please his paymaster, adding that rather than take the part of honour and refrain from defending the indefensible, Adesina chose to lie about his recorded prophecies.

The Primate challenged the Presidential Aide to look at the exact prophecies and be convinced that he chose to malign his reputation as a globally respected prophet.

His words: “Adeshina’s unjust attack on my personality cannot reduce my reputation as a true Prophet of God that is well respected in Nigeria and throughout the world. I am the first Prophet who has consistently published my prophecies that also came to pass, for 27 solid years; and the only prophet to have over 10,000 fulfilled prophecies with a compendium published for record purposes.”

He also urged keen observers to search for more facts on the Google. He said that Nigerians are tired of deliberate image laundering via media to divert attention from numerous failures of Buhari’s government.

According Ayodele, the digressions have caused disillusionment for the citizenry. “We are tired of high cost of living, bad economic policies of Buhari and we are equally tired of the palpable insecurity in the land and the huge borrowing that may plunder us into a failed nation anytime soon,” Ayodele said.

“Adesina should speak the truth to Buhari and stop being part of the many sycophants that make up the Buhari’s regime. He should tell his principal that his government has failed Nigerians woefully by subjecting us to more suffering and squalor.

“He should tow the part of honour and admit that the government he is trying to defend has become pitiably unpopular among Nigerians, who on daily basis, pray that Buhari should just leave the seat of power and give the nation her well-deserved peace,” the Primate said.

