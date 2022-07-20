‘Nigeria among 12 countries with high default risk’

Nigeria is among 12 countries that may be headed for default, according to a Reuters’ report. Citing traditional debt crisis signs such as crashing currencies, 1,000 basis point bond spreads and depleted FX reserves, the report said that a record number of developing nations are now in trouble. It noted that Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Russia, Suriname and Zambia are already in default, adding that Belarus is on the brink and, at least, another dozen are in the danger zone as rising borrowing costs, inflation and debt all stoke fears of economic collapse.

The 12 countries listed in the report are Argentina, Ukraine, Tunisia, Ghana, Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, El Salvador, Pakistan, Belarus, Ecuador and Nigeria. The report, however, stated that “crisis veterans hope many (countries) can still dodge default, especially if global markets calm and the IMF rows in with support.” Specifically, on Nigeria, the report said: “Bond spreads are just over 1,000 bps but Nigeria’s next $500 million bond payment in a year’s time should easily be covered by reserves which have been steadily improving since June.

It does though spend almost 30 per cent of government revenues paying interest on its debt.” On Argentina, the report said: “The sovereign default world record holder looks likely to add to its tally. The peso now trades at a near 50 per cent discount in the black market, reserves are critically low and bonds trade at just 20 cents in the dollar – less than half of what they were after the country’s 2020 debt restructuring.

“The government doesn’t have any substantial debt to service until 2024, but it ramps up after that and concerns have crept in that powerful vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner may push to renege on the International Monetary Fund.” According to the report, “Russia’s invasion means Ukraine will almost certainly have to restructure its $20 billion plus of debt, heavyweight investors such as Morgan Stanley and Amundi warn.

The crunch comes in September when $1.2 billion of bond payments are due. Aid money and reserves mean Kyiv could potentially pay. But with state-run Naftogaz asking for a two-year debt freeze, investors suspect the government will follow suit.” For Tunisia, the report said: “Africa has a cluster of countries going to the IMF but Tunisia looks one of the most at risk. A near 10 per cent budget deficit, one of the highest public sector wage bills in the world and there are concerns that securing, or a least sticking to, an IMF programme may be tough due to President Kais Saied’s push to strengthen his grip on power and the country’s powerful, incalcitrant labour union.

“Tunisian bond spreads — the premium investors demand to buy the debt rather than U.S. bonds — have risen to over 2,800 basis points and along with Ukraine and El Salvador, Tunisia is on Morgan Stanley’s top three list of likely defaulters.” On Ghana, the report stated: “Furious borrowing has seen Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio soar to almost 85 per cent.

Its currency, the cedi, has lost nearly a quarter of its value this year and it was already spending over half of tax revenues on debt interest payments. Inflation is also getting close to 30 per cent.” Commenting on Egypt, the report said: “Egypt has a near 95 per cent debt-to-GDP ratio and has seen one of the biggest exoduses of international cash this year – some $11 billion according to JPMorgan.

“Fund firm FIM Partners estimates Egypt has $100 billion of hard currency debt to pay over the next five years, including a meaty $3.3 billion bond in 2024. “Cairo devalued the pound 15 per cent and asked the IMF for help in March but bond spreads are now over 1,200 basis points and credit default swaps (CDS) — an investor tool to hedge risk — price in a 55 per cent chance it fails on a payment. “Francesc Balcells, CIO of EM debt at FIM Partners, estimates though that roughly half the $100 billion Egypt needs to pay by 2027 is to the IMF or bilateral, mainly in the Gulf.” It quoted Balcells as saying that: “Under normal conditions, Egypt should be able to pay.”

Similarly, on Kenya, the report stated: “Kenya spends roughly 30 per cent of revenues on interest payments. Its bonds have lost almost half their value and it currently has no access to capital markets – a problem with a $2 billion dollar bond coming due in 2024.” On Kenya, Egypt, Tunisia and Ghana, the report quoted Moody’s David Rogovic as saying that “these countries are the most vulnerable just because of the amount of debt coming due relative to reserves and the fiscal challenges in terms of stabilising debt burdens.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...