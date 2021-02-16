News

Nigeria among top 10 countries in fertility

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Nigeria has been listed among the 10 countries with the highest fertility rates in the world, according to a 2020 World Health Organisation (WHO) data. Also, Nigeria ranks fourth country among nations with highest maternal mortality figures in the whole world; it is the second highest contributor to under-five mortality as well.

 

According to a physician, Prof. Abubakar Panti of the Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, who disclosed these, the high fertility status of the country is attributed to poor access to contraception by citizens in the reproductive age group.

 

Panti, with specialty in obstetrics and gynaecology, made his views known during an online three-day virtual media training programme for health reporters and feature writers orgnised by the Rotary Action Group For Reproductive, Maternal and Child Health (RMCH) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) with support from The German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development. Fertility rate at a given age is the number of children born alive to women of that age during the year as a proportion of the average annual.

 

During his presentation titled: ‘Review of the Different Types of Contraceptive Methods (modern & traditional) in which he compared Nigeria’s Population, Fertility, Maternal and Child Mortality Between Developed to Other Developing Countries, he said although, total fertility rates has fallen markedly over time in many countries, that of the sub Saharan Africa countries including Nigeria has remained the highest

