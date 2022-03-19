Nigeria and Ukraine united in mass murder

Just over three weeks ago, on February 24 to be precise, Russia launched a full scale invasion on its much smaller neighbour, Ukraine, in what its President, Vladimir Putin described as a ‘special military operation’. Russia, which is about 28 times larger than Ukraine, has been using missiles, bombs and other ordinances (allegedly indiscriminately) in an effort to break the resistance and morale of the citizens, political leadership and military of their smaller their neighbour.

Consequently, if the newsreels are anything to go by (remember we are only receiving Western media reports), residential buildings, hospitals, schools, nurseries and so on are not being spared from the Russian war machine, which is leaving large swaths of Ukraine in ruins. On Tuesday, Ukraine’s Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal said that his country has suffered more than $500 billion in damages since the invasion began. Incidentally, in spite of the vivid images of massive destruction of the East European nation, the number of deaths so far recorded is miraculously low.

According to a CNN report on Monday, just over 600 people have been killed in three weeks of war. This is the report: “As of Sunday, at least 636 civilians have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, the UN Human Rights office (OHCHR) said Monday in a statement sent to the US-based news outlet. “This is an increase of 40 deaths compared to the previous daily update.

“Among the dead are six girls, 10 boys and 30 more children whose gender is not known,” the OHCHR says. “According to the agency, at least 1,125 civilians have been injured so far. “Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” the agency said.

“OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, especially in government-controlled territory, and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration,” it added. Of course, exact figures cannot be gotten due to the exigencies of war, but at least, this is still a rough estimate that can be used for record purposes. However, as to be expected, the number of deaths of military personnel is much higher.

Speaking last Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said ‘around 1,300” Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of the invasion But back to the civilian deaths, so since the start of a brutal war in which almost every weapon that can be deployed to annihilate enemies are ‘legitimately’ being used, roughly 1000 civilians have lost their lives as at the time of penning this article, and yet, back home in Nigeria, where government officials are insisting that they are on top of the rising insecurity situation; non-state actors are snuffing out the lives of innocent citizens with ease. On January 23, online news medium, Premium Times, published a report claiming that at least 486 people were killed in the first three weeks of this year by non-state actors across Nigeria – an average of 22 people a day!

Premium Times, which based its report on a compilation of media reports, indicated that over 80 per cent of the killings were carried out by terror groups that have held the North-west and North-central zones hostage for years, while about 50 per cent of the total killings occurred in Niger State, North-central Nigeria. Back then the Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, announced that at least 220 people were killed in his state between January 1 and 17. Apart from Niger State, other states that witnessed large scale killings in the first three weeks of 2022 were Zamfara, Plateau and Kebbi.

The victims were mostly unarmed civilians. In the first week of the year, when President Muhammadu Buhari claimed that the country is more secure, at least 216 people were killed by armed persons. The victims include the 200 killed in Zamfara, the seven killed in Kaduna, three in Plateau, three in Akwa-Ibom and three in Ondo. And in response to the worsening insecurity in Niger State, President Buhari ordered the deployment of more troops to the states.

The president, through his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the ball had been set rolling for a major military operation in the state which had faced continued attacks on its communities by bandits and remnants of Boko Haram terrorists fleeing theatres of war in the North-western and North-eastern parts of the country.

Unfortunately this, like all previous attempts, has had little or no effect on the precarious situation in the state as continued reports emanating out of Niger State show that the killings are continuing unabated. Last month more than 100 civilians including 66 local vigilantes were killed in the Niger State as the non-state actors continued their reign of terror. Earlier this month, Emmanuel Umar, Commissioner for Local Government and Internal Security in Niger State, clearly, in an effort to show that the government was not just sitting on its hands while non-state actors held sway, said 200 bandits were killed during a clash with security operatives.

This, however, has still not lessened the impact of the bandits as reports out of the state on Tuesday indicated with the Police Command in Niger State saying that gunmen killed a Divisional Police Officer, five other policemen and four others in Magama Local Government Area of the state.

Video making the rounds showed hoards of bandits on motorcycles riding without any resistance from security operatives in carrying out their attack on the police officers. Also on the same day were reports of killings in Ebonyi State where four people, including a NDLEA official, a patient in the agency’s holding facility and two attackers were killed when gunmen attacked the premises; while no fewer than eight persons were killed in Awka, the Anambra State capital, when members of vigilance group and some gang of unidentified young men clashed at Ifite Street near the Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

In fact, according to newspaper reports at least 103 people were killed by non-state actors in Nigeria last week (March 6-12) of which 24 were security personnel consisting of 18 soldiers and six police officers while the remaining 79 were civilians. It is so sad that despite the best efforts of various administrations and governments at all levels rather than abating the situation is only getting worse. It is thus obviously clear that unless a novel approach is taken to tackling insecurity, nothing will change in the country, and we will only inch closer to the precipice.

