Nigeria appeals for full ILO democratisation

Nigeria has once again appealed to the Governing Board of the International Labour Organization (ILO), to grant the country full democratisation to ensure full, equal and democratic participation in its governance.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made the appeal during a virtual meeting of the Tripartite Working Group of the ILO Governing Board, also called for the extension of the life span of the Tripartite Working Group to enable it fully achieve its objective.

Ngige who aligned Nigeria with the Africa position which Ethiopia presented, said the long history of democratisation of the ILO featured in the amendment of its constitution in 1986, with the subsequent call for the ratification of the amendment instrument.

He, however, regretted that the amendments were yet to take effect after more than three decades of being initiated, due to reservations by some member states against its ratification

Like this: Like Loading...