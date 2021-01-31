Nigeria approaching state of synchronized national crisis –Obiozor

President of Pan Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, has said that Nigeria is approaching a state of synchronized national crisis, with serious consequences on its existence.

The former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America (USA) and Israel as well as former Director General of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) also added that Ndigbo needs somebody with a deep understanding of Nigeria’s complex sociopolitical canvas to navigate them through the troubled times in Nigeria today.

“Nigeria is exactly at a point where the only thing that will happen, and unless some people take action, it is the pattern of every federation at the end, it is called synchronized national crisis. Staccato, helter-skelter, nobody is fighting anybody; the elites will run on their own.

The so called army, the so called police will run,” he said. Prof. Obiozor disclosed that a memo written by him and late President of the Senate, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, led to the granting of presidential pardon and amnesty to late Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by former President Shehu Shagari in 1983. Obiozor said the purpose of his historical throwback was to highlight the need for Ndigbo to be united and work together for collective interest of the zone, recalling his long service to the people and Nigeria in general which he said spanned more than 50 years. While expressing gratitude to Ekweremadu for his support during the Ohanaeze Election, Obiozor, who was accompanied by other members of the executive including the Secretary General, and former Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa, Okey Emuche and National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said that it was God’s design that the first person he was visiting after his emergence as President General of Ohanaeze was Ekweremadu. “Since I’m Augustinian Catholic we believe in the doctrine of predestination. I believe that God plans everything and it happens in accordance with God’s time.

Now, it is not surprising to me that the first place that I will come to receive blessing for this office is Ekweremadu. “I want to tell you something about my own feelings about the Igbos.

We are a people of destiny, the similarity between Igbo spirit and that of the Jews is amazing to me; as an academician I wrote about it, read about it and as an Ambassador in Israel, I saw it happen.

The greatest revenge against injustice is success,” he said. The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, who later visited his immediate predecessor, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, said he has been working for Ndigbo, and as a matter of fact, did the negotiation to bring Ojukwu back to Nigeria from Cote d’Ivoire.

“I’m George Obiozor, unknown then, the man in white suit, dark glasses, who did the negotiation to bring Ojukwu home from Cote d’Ivoire with my friend Chuba Okadigbo. Anybody telling you he knew what happened is wasting time. It began in 1972, Ojukwu’s return began in 1972, 10 years later in 1982 we were close to accomplishing it; by 1983 we got the amnesty.

Nnia Nwodo is privy to how the memo that got Shagari to grant Ojukwu the amnesty came about. “Chuba and I originated the memo, why? Shagari had just granted a pardon to Gowon. We went to him, and told him if you don’t want to do any single thing for Ndigbo, do this. He agreed without informing anybody because he was full of fear.

And that fear was that ahh! On the eve of Ojukwu’s return there was a coup threat,” he recalled, noting, however, that Ojukwu eventually returned to the country based on Shagari’s pardon.

He extolled the Igbo man’s industry, hard work and ability to survive even in most difficult conditions; a quality he said may have been responsible for the feeling of jealousy against them by some people. “If you let an Igbo man in by renting him a room in your house, the next thing you find out is that he will come and buy the house, he will make you an offer you cannot resist.

And you call it changing places. Is it not so? “What I want to say is that I’m also a bridge, a serious bridge, almost a mystical bridge, between the Igbos: the old brigade that remains only one man, Mbazulike Amaechi, and the rest of you… the Igbo spirit lives and nothing can shake it.

“What then is our problem? Our problem is not different from that of the people I said we resemble or resemble us (Israel). Abba Solomon Meir Eban, one of the prominent ministers in the history of the world, when he was asked what is the problem of the Jews; he said if there are 12 Jews, there will be 13 including God and the devil.

Quite often they can’t agree until there is a crisis. And Abba Eban told us thank God for the Arabs, if they were not our enemies, we would have been an enemy of ourselves. This is a country that won all wars since 1948, every single one but the culminating war was 1973 and 1967, when they recaptured Jerusalem.

“What I’m trying to tell you is that when you look at the resolution of the Igbos in connection with the civil war, what happened to Igbos was incredible. We fought a civil war for 30 months. Have you asked yourself how you could have sustained the war for 30 months?

Again this is a history that will eventually be written and I’m a witness to it. “I’m George Obiozor, unknown then, the man in white suit, dark glasses, who did the negotiation to bring Ojukwu home from Ivory Coast… with my friend Chuba Okadigbo.

Anybody telling you he knew what happened is wasting time. It began in 1972, Ojukwu’s return began in 1972, ten years later in 1982 we were close to accomplishing it; by 1983 we got amnesty. Nnia Nwodo is privy to how the memo that got Shagari to grant Ojukwu amnesty came about. “Chuba and I originated the memo, why?

Shagari had just granted pardon to Gowon. We went to him, and told him if you don’t want to do any single thing for Ndigbo, do this. He agreed without informing anybody because he was full of fear. And that fear was that ahh! On the eve of Ojukwu’s return there was a coup threat. He as president feared coup d’état.

“On that eve of Ojukwu’s return, all the Igbo leaders had come from different parts of Igbo land, to the house of the Vice President, so when the Federal Government withdrew its hand from Ojukwu’s return, they started crying, Mbadiwe, Udoji, name them. Collins Obi didn’t cry, Chuba Okadigbo didn’t cry, I didn’t cry.

They thought it was the end of the journey. “This story is for the new generation to know because this game we are playing now has historical advice. Choose your enemies wisely and your friends carefully.

“So we, Chuba and I went outside. Chuba took his cigarette and lit up a stick. We said let’s try one more thing; whether what the president said included giving Ojukwu no security. There was only one airline in Nigeria, Nigerian Airways and now they said no more flights and this was a few hours, almost three hours…

The Inspector General of Police was in charge of security, the next person was Shinkafi (in charge of NSO) and they were in terms with us. We called Adewusi, he was the IG, and we asked if this included withdrawal of security?

He said no way, no way, as long as Ojukwu had been granted amnesty and given the passport of Nigeria a night before by Nigerian Ambassador to Cote d’Ivoire, Dennis Akume (from Benue State), so Ojukwu can return to Nigeria, he will be given security. The protection was already arranged.

The new commander of the Mopol, Akiolu, the current Oba of Lagos, said nothing will prevent him from protecting Ojukwu on arrival.

This is the same man that had controversy with the Igbos in Lagos. “So the next thing was to look for money because we have now been told that Nigerian Airways will go on charter. The challenge was how do we get N100, 000 (one hundred thousand naira) at that time. But we managed to raise the money through a woman; don’t underestimate the power of women.

Read your Bible, there is one woman called Esther. And then Collins Obi by 3am brought the remaining N50, 000 to make it N150, 000. By 5am we left Chuba’s house, we contacted the oldest Captain in the Nigerian Airways, who is an Igbo man from Abiriba, called Captain Nnachi.

“We had studied what can happen to anybody returning from exile; two people were killed, one was that the plane was hijacked and taken to enemies directly. Nnachi will be in the cockpit, he won’t fly.

We arranged for stewards in the flight, some women, I will bring three or four people from different parts of Nigeria according to agreement with the International Refugee Commission with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Affairs of Cote d’Ivoire, Britain and all the members of the UN security council. “What happened from Uli Anambra we got Igwe of Anam, Chukwuemeka, from Imo we got John Okam of Okam International, from Abiriba. From the North we got a man called Galadima.

At the end Ojukwu was so well received by Igbos. After a courtesy call on Shagari, we took him to where he will stay, Benue and Niger Suits of Ikoyi Hotel booked in my name, I still have the receipt. After that we went to Alex Ekwueme’s house to meet the same Igbos who cried the previous night.

“After talking with them Ekwueme brought out his car, we followed him plus S. N. Okeke, owner of a real estate, was driving in front, Ekwueme followed him with Ojukwu. Ekwueme was driving but Ojukwu sat with him, we followed with security. We went to Gerald Avenue, they opened the gate and we went to a house. S. N. Okeke brought the key to the house, and gave it to Ekwueme.

Ekwueme gave the key to Ojukwu and said, ‘this is where we have for you, please stay here.’ “Why I’m telling you this is because I’m an eyewitness to history. Igbos may have rivalry among themselves; they may say anything they like, but when it matters most they come together.

“What I was trying to tell you is that this young man (Ekweremadu), he is definitely a young man with destiny. God has a way of using human beings to do the job…

“I said I’m a participant observer of Igbo young men because we need them. They are the reason for our optimism. “When we were running for this position, they said that Imo will produce the President General (of Ohanaeze Ndigbo).

I said oh my God how do we handle this matter, who has the maturity? In politics, listen to me, if you do not receive Attention, you don’t receive Audience; the two A’s are not the same thing. In politics and in life, there is always a dichotomy, division, two: the belonged and the accommodated. You must know where you stand or you misfire.

“So I watched the situation in Imo, I said it’s a serious matter, I’ll go to somebody who can receive attention or who can make a phone call and the person will return his calls. I went to Iwuanyanwu, said to my brother, this situation is serious. A mad man in Nnewi said that madness is not a game for the kids.

“The game of Nigeria today is not for the kids. Nigeria is exactly at a point where the only thing that will happen, and unless some people take action, it is the pattern of every federation at the end, it is called synchronized national crisis. Staccato, helter-skelter, nobody is fighting anybody; the elites will run on their own. The so called army, the so called police will run.

“My friend I’m also an expert in the (defunct) Soviet Union. When the country was about to dissolve, my teacher predicted Soviet Union disintegration and synchronized national crisis from 1973, by 1989, he told us it was time to dissolve, it started from Poland. By 1990 hell broke loose, is that not true? History is made up of two kinds of persons; those who destroy it and those who build it. You can’t forget the two.

“So for Nigeria, you see this table, that’s where Nigeria’s problem will be solved. On the table, any other kind of attempt will lead to a synchronized national crisis. “What going to the table means for the Igbos is what I’m about to tell you. Don’t ask me why I have taken my time to explain this. I’m inspired by my young friend, Ekweremadu.

The greatest problem of people like you (young political actors) and all your generation call them governors, call them senators; Kissinger said that there is no courage in a vacuum. No matter how courageous you are, sometimes you look at the back, no backing.

What do you do? There is no courage to vacuum. Ohanaeze must provide that courage, so that you don’t go alone, you don’t make yourself vulnerable or you don’t ask our boys, young men to go and commit political suicide.

“Why I’m saying this is because what the Igbos are looking for is not something that is achieved through shouting. I have pointed at the table, right? This table is like a soccer pitch, Nigerians from different parts want to play championship; non has scored a goal yet.

The game has ended goalless and it is time for penalty shootout. In the battle of giants, don’t send a dwarf. I’m done.”

Ekweremadu, on his part, congratulated Obiozor and his new executive, stressing that with Obiozor,

“Ndigbo is safe…

you are a man of history and you came at the right point”.

