Nigeria Army ready, committed to counter security challenges -COAS

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has said that his troops were ready to counter and conbat the various security challenges confronting the country through persistent training and retraining of his soldiers. The Army chief, who was represented by the General Commanding Officer, GOC and Commander Operations Safe Heaven, 3rd Division, Nigeria Army, Jos, I. S Aliyu, at the closing ceremony of 3rd Division Corporal and Below Competition 2022 in Bauchi, noted that training is the integral part of equipping and motivating the army towards combatting the insurgency and terrorism in the country.

He said that the COAS is really behind it because he believed that the training is the best form of welfare and motivation for troops with a view to giving all the soldiers a sense of belonging and chance to improve themselves as groups or individuals. While congratulating the winners and the military, who participated in the events, he urged them to build on what they have learned ahead of the next event coming up soon. Earlier in his speech,the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, said: “I’m very delighted to be invited to this closing ceremony of the competition, and thanked the Nigeria Army for selecting the Bauchi as the hosting state.”

The governor, who was ably represented on the occasion by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Ibrahim Kashim, pointed out that Bauchi is the gate way to the North Eastern region, where the army is fighting very hard to contain insurgency and terrorism that are threatening the very coexistence of our country as a united indivisible entity.

“I’m pleased to also note that efforts of the 33 Artil- ery Brigade and other security agencies have been proactive in ensuring that the criminals do not have a foothold in Bauchi state. “It’s my hope that the Nigeria Army will continue to conduct events such as this one to enhance the professional competence and capabilities of all ranks to accomplish their primary responsibilities of protecting the territorial integrity of our great country and to ensure security for peaceful coexistence and development.” He, however, commended the Nigeria Army and assured it of his administration of continued support for activities of the army in the state.

 

