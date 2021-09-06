Business

Nigeria assigns envoy for India

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian High Commissioner to the Republic of India, Ahmed Sule, has presented his Letter of Credence to the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind.

 

In his remarks, Sule conveyed the good wishes of President Muhammadu Buhari to the president of India.

 

Also, Sule used the occasion to call for increased bilateral relations between India and Nigeria, particularly in the areas of economy and security.

 

Kovind congratulated the envoy on his appointment and conveyed his good wishes to him for a successful tenure in India.

 

He added that India’s en-  gagement at the United Nations and other multilateral fora has resulted in mutually beneficial partnerships.

 

The president noted that India remains committed to a just and equitable global order, keeping in mind the interests of the developing countries and under-represented

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Forum pushes for full digitisation of Africa’s economies

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A group of technology experts from Nigeria are rallying stakeholders across Africa to drive a new frontier for full digitisation of economies across the continent. Coming under the aegis of Africa Digital Economy Forum (ADEF) a non-profit initiative, the group in a statement noted that the need for digitisation of Africa’s economies has become non-negotiable, […]
Business

Report: Banks need personality in chatbots for digital future

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Banks need to invest more in developing digital personalities to avoid losing trust and relevance among consumers, a new report by consulting firm, Accenture, has said.   Reuters reported Managing Director of Accenture’s banking practice, Alan McIntyre, as saying that adoption of digital banking tools like chatbots accelerated this year as the coronavirus pandemic made […]
Business

How jewelry designer Franky Diamond blended his passion, profession to become massively successful

Posted on Author Reporter

  Diamonds don’t just sparkle; they dazzle with an otherworldly radiance and elusive beauty. Out of all the gemstones on the planet, they are the most precious and the most enduring, and they possess a timeless and exquisite quality that enthralls every generation. Diamonds are in Franky Diamond’s blood, and that is why he has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica