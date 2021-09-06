Nigeria assigns envoy for India

The Nigerian High Commissioner to the Republic of India, Ahmed Sule, has presented his Letter of Credence to the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind.

In his remarks, Sule conveyed the good wishes of President Muhammadu Buhari to the president of India.

Also, Sule used the occasion to call for increased bilateral relations between India and Nigeria, particularly in the areas of economy and security.

Kovind congratulated the envoy on his appointment and conveyed his good wishes to him for a successful tenure in India.

He added that India’s en- gagement at the United Nations and other multilateral fora has resulted in mutually beneficial partnerships.

The president noted that India remains committed to a just and equitable global order, keeping in mind the interests of the developing countries and under-represented

