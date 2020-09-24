Sports

Nigeria at 60: FG to celebrate sports icons

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has listed 60 Nigeria’s most outstanding sports to be celebrated at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja as part of the country’s 60th Independence anniversary celebrations. The minister said that the Federal government will use the occasion of the 60 years of the country’s independence to honour sports icons who have served Nigeria with distinction over the years and also inspire young upcoming athletes to strive for greatness.

The minister revealed that while the country has achieved notable feats in various sports fields, the ceremony will be biased towards footballers. Dare disclosed that members of the public will have the opportunity to learn about the feats of and interact with a number of the sports legends who will be physically present at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium. The composition of the final 60 sports icons will be decided by the ministry and some media houses who will select from a long list of submissions from the public. “Beginning from October 1st we are going to have at the velodrome, 60 sporting icons and most of them will be footballers,” Dare said.

