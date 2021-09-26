Nigeria at 61: Nigeria’s progress depends on every citizen’s support

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday charged Nigerians to work toward the prosperity of the country, saying Nigeria could be on the path of progress if the citizens continue to display fairness, equity and justice.

He gave the advice on Sunday at the 61st national Independence Day Celebration service held at the Chapel of Christ The Light, Alausa, Ikeja, which was attended by his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; the Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, members of the state’s Executive Council as well as religious leaders in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who described the theme of the service ‘Righteousness exalts a nation’ as apt, said building a nation is about people doing the right things not only once but all the time.

He said: “We know Nigeria is going through a lot. We know that our country is going through turbulent times in our polity, management of affairs, security challenges, pandemic, unemployment, inequality, inflation and issues that are ravaging the entire world and also affecting us. But in all of these, God remains God and He will continue to stay and abide with us.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu while stressing his administration’s commitment toward delivering on his campaign promises, said Lagos will do more if the State is allowed to collect the Value Added Tax.

“We should ensure there is equity and fairness and that is why we talk about issues around VAT. We know and we believe that if Lagos gets more, we would do more. If Lagos can get a lot more, we will do a lot more because that is what we deserve; that is what is expected, that is what is required and that is what we are committed to.”

Also speaking, the Bishop of Lagos Mainland Diocese, Rt. Revd. Akinpelu Johnson, urged Nigerians to allow righteousness to reign in the country.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has regretted that 61 years after independence Nigeria is still grappling with leadership challenges, alleging that the current leaders, stressing that there is hardly anything for Nigerians to celebrate.

The governor pointed out that because of such leadership failure, Nigeria is now at a point in its history needing God more than ever.

Wike, who made the assertion Sunday at an Interdenominational Church Service to commemorate the country’s 61st Independence anniversary, which was held at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt, accused the country’s leadership of entrenching hatred, mediocrity, and promoting ethnicity and religion.