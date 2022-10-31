Health

Nigeria at high risk of importing Ebola – NCDC

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Nigeria at high risk of importing Ebola – NCDC

 

…warns against non-essential trip to Uganda

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has warned that the country was at a high risk of importing the Ebola virus due to the large volume of air travel between Nigeria and Uganda.

Recall that Uganda declared it had recorded an outbreak of the virus on September 20. As of October 29 2022, the Uganda Ministry of Health had reported 128 confirmed cases and 34 deaths.

The agency in a public health advisory signed by its Director-General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa on Monday in Abuja, cautioned Nigerians and other residents against embarking on non-essential travel to Uganda for now and those who must travel should ensure they avoid contact with obviously sick persons or suspected cases of Ebola.

While adding that the Port Health Service of the Federal Ministry of Health had scaled-up screening of passengers returning from Uganda at all Points of Entries (POEs), he asked travellers to Nigeria with recent travel history to or transit through Uganda within the past 21 days to promptly call 6232 or state ministry of health hotlines for assessment and testing if they notice symptoms of either fever, muscle pain, sore throat, diarrhoea, weakness, vomiting, stomach pain or unexplained bleeding or bruising.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

WHD: 99% of people breathe unhealthy air -WHO

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

In commemoration of the 2022 World Health Day (WHD), the World health Organisation (WHO) has said 99 percent of people breathe unhealthy air resulting mainly from burning of fossil fuels. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who made this known in a message on Thursday to mark the global annual event, called for accelerated action […]
Health

Lowering blood pressure could reduce risk of dementia – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A global study involving a total of 28,000-plus people has offered the strongest evidence in recent times that lowering high blood pressure in senior citizens can reduce the risk of dementia. With no significant treatment for dementia in sight, reducing the risk of developing the disease would be the next best thing. Overall, the meta-analysis […]
Health

Carrot could prevent kidney, gallbladder stones

Posted on Author ADODO-ANSELM

Carrot, daucus carota, is a wellknown household vegetable. Carrot is native to Eurasia and northern Africa. It belongs to the umbelliferae family of plants, and grows up to 80cm high, with tiny leaves. How to apply carrot therapy Grated carrot: Simply cut some carrots into shreds and add to salad or add to your meal. […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica