Nigeria at high risk of increased Lassa fever transmission –NCDC

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has raised the alarm over rising cases of Lassa fever, saying the country was currently at a very high risk of increased transmission. A statement signed its Director-General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, saidtheCentrehasactivated a national multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Centre for Lassa Fever (LF-EOC) at level 2 to coordinate and strengthenongoingresponse activities in the country. The LF-EOC was activated following a risk assessment carried out on January 20 by subject matter experts from the NCDC, relevant ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), stakeholders and major partners.

“The outcome of the risk assessment placed the country at a very high risk of increased Lassa fever transmission due to the unprecedented upward trend in the number of confirmed cases being reported compared to previous years; increased number of states reporting cases in comparison to previous years; and increased risk of healthcare worker infections and deaths due to Lassa fever infection.” According to the situation report, as at January 22, a total of 244 confirmed cases with 37 deaths has been reported with a case fatality rate of 15.1 per cent from 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A breakdown of the spread shows that Ondo recorded 90, Edo (eight), Bauchi (13), Taraba (10), Benue (nine), Ebonyi (nine), Nasarawa (seven), Plateau (five), Kogi (four), Anambra (two), Delta (one), Oyo (one), Adamawa (one), Enugu (one), Imo (one), and FCT (one). Infection and death among healthcare workers accounted for five and one of the confirmed cases and deaths respectively, highlighting the need for an increased index of suspicion among healthcare workers. The purpose of EOC activation is to achieve a coordinated national response, especially across the affected states to interrupt disease transmission, reduce the impact of the disease by reducing suffering and death (morbidity and mortality), and other socio-economic complications of the disease. Healthcare is a collective responsibility of communities and governments at all levels.

“While the NCDC is mandated to lead the prevention, emergency preparedness, andresponsetopublichealth emergencies, “we rely on the co-operation and support of statesinthedevelopmentand implementationof evidencedriven outbreak response plans for their territories,” said Adetifa.

 

