News

Nigeria at precipice of end time happenings – Ogunjobi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Arrowhead of God’s kingdom on Earth, Elder Ayodeji Mofolorunso-Ogunjobi has said that Nigeria is at the epicentre of the happening of the end time.

Ogunjobi who insisted that Theocracy is the way forward through him (Orumila) in a statement, urged political gladiators who do not have solution to uncommon challenges facing Africa to sheath their sword.

He said: “Nigeria is at the Epicenter of the happenings of the End Times. This is because Osun is the Cradle of Osun festival with Osun and Orunmila being two important deities in Yoruba traditional religion.

“The Yorubas are the largest African Tribe in the World. The seat of God’s Kingdom on Earth is therefore located in Ijesa land Osun State.

“If the country persists in her quest for a Democratically Elected Government in 2023, the spate of insecurity, Terrorism, pandemic, flooding, insurgency, pockets of turbulence and all the other symptoms of the End Times will persist.

“The Creator has ordained Theocracy instead of Democracy with Orunmila as the Instrument of His will on Earth and the Battle-axe of His Kingdom.

“All the Gladiators in the Political Arena who do not have any solution for the problems of the Human Race and especially Africa are advised to sheath their swords.

“Nobody can win a battle against the creator. A word is good enough for the Wise.”

 

Our Reporters

