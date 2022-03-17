News

Nigeria at very critical stage, Osinbajo cries out

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday cried out that Nigeria is at a very critical stage, urging Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of government to ensure the successful implementation of reforms under the 7th National Action Plan (NAP 7.0) of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC). Osinbajo spoke at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, when he received the progress report of the council after the on-going NAP 7.0 reached mid-way point (30 days) in its 60- day cycle.

He said: “We are at a very critical stage, we’re losing money and there is a need to create an environment that allows business to be held.” In line with the commitment to improve the business environment in Nigeria, the council had commenced NAP 7.0 to drive the implementation of these key reforms.

The National Action Plan was introduced for the first time in February 2017 and has since become a signature home-grown 60-day accelerator and reform tool designed by PEBEC to coordinate the effective delivery of priority reforms of select ministries, departments and agencies annually. The Vice President thanked the PEBEC team led by the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business and Council Secretary, Jumoke Oduwole, for their hard work and commitment towards ensuring the implementation of the reforms.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

