Sports

Nigeria athletes hit Oregon for World Championships

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

With barely 24 hours to the commencement of the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championship, in Eugene, Oregon, United States of America, the country’s athletes based in Nigeria will today arrive US to join their counterparts based in the US for the championship expected to start tomorrow.

The championship slated for July 15 to 24 is expected to be an absolute festival of athletics, with the best of the best, expected to compete in the States. Nigeria will not be left out of the party, with top athletes such as Tobiloba Amusan, Favour Ofili, Favour Ashe, Ese Brume and others expected to fly the nation’s flag in various events. Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has announced that the country would be presenting 94 athletes in nine different sports at the fast-approaching Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Prosecutor wraps up grilling of ex-FIFA boss, Blatter

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Swiss prosecutor on Thursday wrapped up four days of final interviews with former FIFA President Sepp Blatter in a long-running investigation into a suspected fraudulent payment in 2011. Former world football chief Blatter, 85, has met with a federal prosecutor every day since Monday for final hearings in the case that shook the […]
Sports

Premier League clubs to sign Ighalo

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

A number of Premier League clubs are interested in signing Odion Ighalo when his loan deal at Manchester United runs out this month end, his agent has revealed.   Ighalo, 31, still has a year left on his contract at Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, who will be willing to sell him.   “I […]
Sports

Aondofar backs Waldrum to fly high with Super Falcons

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

A Nigerian and former Tulsa Roughnecks (now Tulsa FC) player and head coach, Tama Aondofar, has backed new Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, to succeed with the Nigeria national women’s team. Aondofar, the first black coach to earn the prestigious United States Soccer Federation Grade A License in the State of Oklahoma, in 1999, applauded […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica