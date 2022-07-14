Nigeria athletes hit Oregon for World Championships

With barely 24 hours to the commencement of the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championship, in Eugene, Oregon, United States of America, the country’s athletes based in Nigeria will today arrive US to join their counterparts based in the US for the championship expected to start tomorrow.

The championship slated for July 15 to 24 is expected to be an absolute festival of athletics, with the best of the best, expected to compete in the States. Nigeria will not be left out of the party, with top athletes such as Tobiloba Amusan, Favour Ofili, Favour Ashe, Ese Brume and others expected to fly the nation’s flag in various events. Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has announced that the country would be presenting 94 athletes in nine different sports at the fast-approaching Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...