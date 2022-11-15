Sports

Nigeria athletes Ineh, Adebakin convicted of fraud in US

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Nigeria Track and Field athletes Emmanuel Ineh and Toluwani Adebakin have been convicted of multiple offences including wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy in the United States.

Ineh, 23 and Adebakin, 25 pleaded guilty to violations of the Title 18, United States Code, Section 1957, for engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activities collectively sending tens of thousands of illicitly obtained proceeds to fraudsters in Nigeria.

This was contained in a release from the  US Attorney’s Office Southern District of Mississippi shows that the scheme involved multiple higher learning institutions in the United States, with part of the conspiracy being operated out of Hattiesburg while Ineh and Adebakin were teammates at William Carey University.

Sentencing is slated for February 15, 2023 in a case that was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Cuban coach for Nigeria wrestlers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as Team Nigeria opens camp in Bayelsa weekend The president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, has revealed that the federation has concluded plans to recruit a Cuban coach to help the Nigeria wrestlers ahead of the fast approaching Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Bayelsa State commissioner for sports said the reason for appointing […]
Sports

Rivers United, Lobi Stars open Wike Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The second edition of Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament kicks off tomorrow, Friday with continental campaigners, Rivers United and Lobi Stars slugging it out in the opening match. The draws for the pre-season tourney, which held at the conference room of the Rivers State Ministry of Sports, had in attendance members of the organising committee, […]
Sports

Tokyo 2021: D’Tigress’ll be ready for USA again, says Akhator

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

D’Tigress star forward, Evelyn Akhator, at the weekend said she was ‘surprised’ when Nigeria was drawn to face World and Olympic Champions USA at the Tokyo 2021 Games in Japan but will be ready to face the Americans. Last week, the Nigeria senior female basketball national team was drawn against rivals and World No. 1 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica