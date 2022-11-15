Nigeria athletes Ineh, Adebakin convicted of fraud in US

Nigeria Track and Field athletes Emmanuel Ineh and Toluwani Adebakin have been convicted of multiple offences including wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy in the United States.

Ineh, 23 and Adebakin, 25 pleaded guilty to violations of the Title 18, United States Code, Section 1957, for engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activities collectively sending tens of thousands of illicitly obtained proceeds to fraudsters in Nigeria.

This was contained in a release from the US Attorney’s Office Southern District of Mississippi shows that the scheme involved multiple higher learning institutions in the United States, with part of the conspiracy being operated out of Hattiesburg while Ineh and Adebakin were teammates at William Carey University.

Sentencing is slated for February 15, 2023 in a case that was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...