Nigeria Auto Guide 4th Edition To Be Released Soon

After the successful launch of the first, second and third editions of the authoritative auto reference book, tagged Nigeria Auto Guide, the publishers have revealed that the 4th edition is to be released in the fourth quarter of the year.

The book, which debuted in 2012, provides detailed information about brands and models with phone numbers, websites, email addresses and physical addresses of all authorised franchise owners and corporate players in the Nigerian auto market.

A statement by the Managing Editor, Frank Kintum, said the book would also capture profiles of main players, brands and major personalities in the nation’s automotive industry. This edition, according to the statement, is coming in both hard copy and e-copy, as well as on the websitewww.autoguide.com.ng.

Apart from auto companies, it would also feature “current opera – tors in allied sectors such as tyre, lubricant, spare parts, bank and insurance for the benefit of those who purchase brand new vehicles and related products in Nigeria.”

The statement said, “The 4th edition, now being compiled for 2023/2024, will be unveiled in the third quarter of the year, 2023.” It stated that the book aimed to be the number one platform to guide auto buyers on the right path in purchasing automobiles in Africa.

“First published in 2012, the need for the book became necessary in order to guide buyers of new vehicles (especially government agencies, corporate organisations and individuals) and advise them on the need to deal with the franchise holders and corporate players in the market,” it stated.

