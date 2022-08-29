Nigeria backs Saudi Arabia’s call for stable oil market

The Federal Government has expressed its support for the call by the Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz BinSalman, to ensure stability in the global oil market.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, in a statement yesterday, also stated that oil exporters taking part in the global output deal between the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies were showing serious commitment to the oil cuts.

Salman had said it was important to concentrate on the stability of the oil market rather than the price of oil, adding that a fair price was a reflection of price stability.

He said: “In a way, the market is in a state of schizophrenia, and this is creating a type of yo-yo market, sending erroneous signals at times when greater visibility and clarity and well-functioning markets are needed more than ever to allow market participants to efficiently hedge and manage the huge risks and uncertainties they face.”

