Nigeria bars KLM, Air France, Lufthansa as international flights resume

In response to the decision by the European Union not to allow airlines coming from Nigeria into its territory, the Federal Government of Nigeria has reciprocated in equal measure by banning flights from Europe into the country, with resumption of international flights on September 5.

Consequently, Air France, KLM and Lufthansa will henceforth not be allowed to fly into Nigeria, according to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who spoke at Thursday’s briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, at Abuja.

The minister also listed Etihad Airways, Angolan TAG, Air Namibia and Royal Air Maroc as not approved to operate flights into the country.

Sirika said at the briefing which held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja, that only the NAIA and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, would reopen for international travels.

He named Egyptair, Virgin Atlantic, Turkish Airlines, AWA, Kenya Airways and Middle East Airlines as airlines permitted to operate into the Lagos airport while British Airways, Emirates, Ethiopian, AWA, and Middle East Airlines will operate into the Abuja airport.

Nigeria airspace and airports had been shut to international flight operations since March 23, to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease which as of Thursday has killed over 1,000 people in Nigeria.

The FG subsequently approved the restart of domestic flights from July 8, adding that effective September 5, international flights would resume with the two airports.

Giving an update on Thursday, the minister said there would be sanctions for non-compliance with the guidelines on the part of the airlines and the passengers.

He said passengers who fail to comply with the Covid-19 protocol put in place to curb the spread of the virus would be suspended from travelling for six months while airlines that fail to comply would pay a fine of $3,500 per passenger.

“Now, at this point, it is important that we announce the airlines that are allowed for operations into the country. The ones not approved are Air France. Middle East Airlines is approved for only Lagos (airport). British Airways (is) approved – allowed entry under Covid-19 protocol.

“The reason for Air France is that tourist business holders are not allowed entry. KLM not approved for the same reason as Air France. Delta Airlines, no restrictions – USA, we have an Open Skies with them and they also allow us in.

“Qatar Airways are allowed and approved under Covid-19 protocol. Etihad, not approved. Ethiopian Airlines allowed entry under Covid-19 protocol. Egyptair approved, allowed entry under Covid-19 protocol.

“Rwandair not approved. Air Peace, not applicable, they are our own carrier in Nigeria, we thank them. Virgin Atlantic, approved, allowed entry under Covid-19 protocol. Air Namibia, not approved. Asky, approved. Royal Air Maroc, not approved. African World Airways, Ghana, approved.

“Air Cote d’Ivoire, approved. Lufthansa, not approved. Kenya Airways approved. Emirates Airlines, approved. Turkish Airlines, approved. Cabo Verde not applicable as international flights are not resumed. Angolan TAG, not approved. South African Airways not applicable as international flights are yet to resume,” Sirika explained.

