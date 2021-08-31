Sports

Nigeria battles Uganda for Afrobasket q’finals ticket

…as FIBA World Cup qualifiers draws hold in Switzerland

 

D’Tigers will file out on Tuesday against Uganda in their attempt to snatch a quarter-final ticket at the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship.

 

After narrowly failing to top its group on the back of a narrow loss to Côte d’Ivoire in their last group game, Nigeria will square off against the third-placed team in Group D for a quarter-final place.

Coach Mike Brown at the end of their training on Monday charged the team to use their loss to Côte d’Ivoire as a learning curve when they step out against Uganda.

 

He advised the players to play as a cohesive unit while sticking to their plays against their East African opposition who are also in search of a rare quarter-final ticket.

 

Meanwhile, D’Tigers will know its 2021 FIBA World Cup qualification foes on Tuesday as the official draw ceremony takes centre stage in Mies, Switzerland. 16 teams will be competing for just five tickets to the World Cup to be cohosted by Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.

 

The teams will be divided into four groups with qualifiers played over five windows starting in November, 2022. The qualification series will end in February 2023.

Games will be played in a roundrobin format with the top three teams in each group advancing to the next round where they will be grouped into two groups of six teams.

