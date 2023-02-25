Nigeria beat Mozambique to reach U20 AFCON q’finals

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria beat Mozambique 2-0 in Ismailia to qualify for the quarter-finals of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday night.

Ladan Bosso’s charges scored two sumptuous goals in the first half through Samson Lawal and Ibrahim Muhammad to secure second place in Group A.

The record seven time champions of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations have 6 points while Senegal top the group with 9 points following their 4-0 thumping of host nation Egypt in Cairo.

The Nigerians dominated possession at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia.

Ibrahim Muhammad tested the Mozambican keeper with a speculative shot from distance after five minutes.

Kimiss Zavala was well positioned to gather the effort as the Young Os Mambas weathered the early Flying Eagles pressure.

Ladan Bosso’s charges continue to pile pressure on Mozambique with Haliru Sarki and Ibrahim Muhammad providing width to the Nigerian attack.

The Nigerians created half chances through Haliru Sarki whose half volley came off a Mozambican defender after 20 minutes.

Kimiss Zavala pulled a smart one handed save to deny Ayuba Abubakarr from giving the Flying Eagles the lead in Ismailia.

The lively Ibrahim Muhammad played in Abubakarr who controlled the ball with his back to goal before firing straight at Kimiss who made himself big.

Nigeria broke the deadlock through Samson Lawal on 32 minutes with a stupendous strike from distance to beat the helpless Kimiss Zavala.

The PRO Success Football Academy forward latched on to a quick interchange of passes between fullback Augustine Njoku and Haliru Sarki before beating Kimiss with a powerful strike.

Like this: Like Loading...