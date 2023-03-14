Nigeria Becomes OPEC’s Most Increased Oil Supplier For February

Nigeria has become the most increased oil supplier of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for February 2023.

According to OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report published on Tuesday, Nigeria increased its oil supply by 72,000 barrels per day, from that of January, using secondary sources.

While Saudi Arabia, the second increased supplier, recorded 59,000 bpd. IR Iran came third with 17,000bpd, while Lybia came fourth with 16,000bpd.

Using OPEC crude oil production based on direct communication, Nigeria still maintained the lead with a 48,000 bpd increased supply.

United Aran Emirate came third with 3,000bpd while Algeria came fourth with 2,000bpd.

The total crude oil supply of Nigeria using secondary sources was 1.380 million bpd while it was 1.306mbpd using direct communication.

