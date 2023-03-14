Business

Nigeria Becomes OPEC’s Most Increased Oil Supplier For February

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Nigeria has become the most increased oil supplier of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for February 2023.

According to OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report published on Tuesday, Nigeria increased its oil supply by 72,000 barrels per day, from that of January, using secondary sources.

While Saudi Arabia, the second increased supplier, recorded 59,000 bpd. IR Iran came third with 17,000bpd, while Lybia came fourth with 16,000bpd.

Using OPEC crude oil production based on direct communication, Nigeria still maintained the lead with a 48,000 bpd increased supply.

United Aran Emirate came third with 3,000bpd while Algeria came fourth with 2,000bpd.

The total crude oil supply of Nigeria using secondary sources was 1.380 million bpd while it was 1.306mbpd using direct communication.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria, 13 others vie for trade promotion awards

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has been nominated alongside 13 other trade promotion organisations for the 2022 World Trade Organisation (WTPO) awards for excellence in trade promotion. NEPC, representing Nigeria, is poised to clinch the “Best use of a Partnership” category having been shortlisted along with Apex Brazil, Jamaica Promotion Corporation, Qatar Development Bank-Tesder […]
Business

Importers fret over port charges

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Organised Private Sector (OPS) have condemned the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) forced on Nigerianbound cargoes by foreign Shipping Companies.   This came the group disclosed that some importers have abandoned their cargoes as they could not afford the charges and demurrage incurred. It said that the inability of importers to clear their consignment at […]
Business

CBN disburses N14bn loan to DisCos to procure meters

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed N14.35 billion to electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to procure 263,860 meters for electricity consumers in the country. This was disclosed on Thursday, via the official twitter handle of the presidency @NGRPresident.   The disbursement was under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), initiated by the federal government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica