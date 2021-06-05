Nigeria becoming like Iraq, Ohuabunwa carpets Buhari

Presidential candidate of New Nigeria Group (NNG) and former member of the Nigerian Constitutional Conference, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, yesterday stated that going by the level of insecurity in Nigeria, the country is fast turning to Iraq and other war – torn countries of the Middle East. Similarly, Ohuabunwa described the threat by President Muhammadu Buhari on the South East as unbecoming of a president who means well for his people.

‘‘I was at the Constitutional Conference and when we talked about power in Nigeria they did not include the Oji Power station and I protested before they included it but when the minutes of the meeting were released Oji Power station was removed and they told me because I was not in the last meeting and that is the fate of an Igbo man,’’ lamented Ohuabunwa. Ohuabunwa, who spoke at the inauguration of the Anambra State chapter of NNG in Awka, contended that the inability of Buhari to guarantee the safety of lives and property of Nigerians is an indictment on his insensitivity to the challenges facing Nigerians.

“What is going on in Nigeria is an indication that this country is fast turning into Iraq and other countries at war in the Middle East and the man is insensitive to the plight of the people,’’ he said. He further noted that: “The statement made by Buhari is a shame on his part for a man who swore to protect the constitution of Nigeria and rule of law is trying to remind us of he civil war that ended more than 50 years ago. ‘‘That means that he knows what he is doing but let it be made known to all and sundry that the war Buhari is talking about or to shock the South East will not happen and the war will start from their own area “You are not fair to us and you are not treating Ningbo well yet you don’t want us to have equal opportunity in this country called Nigeria. So let us go and form Biafra as our own country and you don’t want us to go.’’

He, however, noted that the actualization of Biafra Republic will not come to pass through armed struggle and killing of people but through negotiation and that will be done peacefully. ‘‘We shall involve all the ethnic groups and tribal groups who will submit their position papers if they want to live as one Nigeria and if they say no, we will agree and decide to separate peacefully and also protect our investments where ever they are,’’ he added.

