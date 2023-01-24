News Top Stories

Nigeria begins attempt to overturn P&ID’s $11bn arbitration award

Nigeria yesterday told a London High Court that the process of a contract that Nigerian government officials struck with Michael Quinn, an Irish former band manager, and his business partner Brendan Cahill, to help the West African country turn its vast reserves of natural gas into power, was faulty and based on dishonesty. Mark Howard, the barrister representing Nigeria, told the court that Quinn and Cahill “and their group of companies . . . were up to their neck in corruption in Nigeria, adding: “It’s difficult to overstate how corrupt and dishonest these individuals are.” This is in Nigeria’s attempt to overturn an $11 billion arbitration award that left it owing more than a quarter of its foreign reserves to an obscure offshore company. The legal dispute, which has run on for more than a decade, centres on a contract that Nigerian government officials struck with Quinn and his business partner Cahill, to help the West African country turn its vast reserves of natural gas into power. The project never successful. Quinn’s and Cahill’s offshore company, Process & Industrial Development (P&ID), in 2012 began arbitration proceedings against Nigeria for breach of contract. P&ID ultimately won a $6.6 billion award from a panel of arbitrators in London, one of the biggest known pay outs to a company from a sovereign state. That bill has risen to $11 billion with interest. According to court documents prepared for the hearing, Nigeria said P&ID never intended the project to succeed and then bribed lawyers instructed to advise the country on the arbitration, who did not properly defend its interests. However, P&ID in its own legal filings denied the project was a “sham.” It argued that it was a “contract which P&ID genuinely wanted to perform, and a genuine arbitration which [Nigeria] lost for reasons that had nothing to do with any corruption”. It added that the allegation that the company had bribed members of Nigeria’s legal team was “manifestly false” and a “pure piece of invention”. P&ID said Nigeria had also not proved that Quinn and Cahill’s other Nigerian government contracts were “anything other than genuine.” lAdditional reports from Financial Times

 

