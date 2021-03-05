Top Stories

Nigeria begins COVID-19 vaccination

Nigeria on Friday commenced its COVID-19 vaccination as a medical doctor, Dr. Cyprian Ngong, of the National Hospital, Abuja, received a jab of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.
The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, flagged off the exercise on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari .r
Nigeria had on Tuesday received about four million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine shipped into the country through the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport.
The President and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will, on Saturday, receive shots of the vaccines to dissipate vaccine hesitancy amongst Nigerians.

