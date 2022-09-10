Nigeria benefited hugely from her reign – DG, NIIA, Prof. Osaghae

As tributes continue to pour in from across the world for late Queen Elizabeth 11 of England, the Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Professor Eghosa Osaghae, said Nigeria benefitted hugely from her reign, describing her death as the end of an era. This is even as he noted that she was a great stablising force in the world.

‘‘It is truly the end of an era, I mean not only for the United Kingdom, not only for England, not only for the Commonwealth but for the world at large,’’ said Osaghae, recalling that so many countries under her watch gained independence and joined the Commonwealth of Nations. He credited her for this development, noting that Nigeria and Africa benefited a lot from her reign as he said that; ‘‘her reign can’t but be monumental and for us in Africa, she has also proven to be a very dear and close friend, particularly to Nigeria. We had the privilege to host her in at least two occasions and she appointed and honoured many Nigerians including our boxer, the former World Heavyweight Boxer, Anthony Joshua.’’

He further said that; ‘‘It is the end of an era all round, all things considered, but most of all, I think that she was an element of stability. She saw Europe and Britain through all of these turbulent times of decolonisation, of entering into the European Union (EU) and of exit from the EU and even within the United Kingdom itself, presiding over the period when we had problems in Northern Ireland, Scotland and those other agitations. ‘‘I think she was just a remarkable monarch; when monarchical rule appeared to be on the declined, she reinvented it in a very significant way and I think that she played her role well as a constitutional monarch. She laid the foundation for the rest of the world to emulate and so, I think the world would miss her greatly.’’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...