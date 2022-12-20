Sports

Nigeria, Benin bid to co-host AFCON 2025

Nigeria and Benin Republic have submitted a joint bid to stage the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025, joining Algeria, Morocco and Zambia in having expressed an interest in hosting the finals.

Three-time African champions Nigeria are looking to stage for the third time, having co-hosted with Ghana in 2000 after being the sole organisers in 1980. “Having completed all the processes, we submitted our bid before the Confederation of African Football (CAF) deadline of December 16,” a top Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) official told BBC Sport Africa.

“The NFF will be sharing more information on the bid to stage the tournament in the coming weeks.”

Winners on home soil 42 years ago, Nigeria lost the 2000 Nations Cup final to Cameroon in a tournament generally considered to be a success. Hosts of the U-20 World Cup in 1999, Nigeria last staged a major tournament in 2009 when the Under-17 World Cup took place in the West African nation. Nonetheless, both Nigeria and Benin would appear to have work to do to convince the CAF inspection teams, set to tour bidding countries from 5 to 25 January next year, of their seriousness to replace Guinea.

Designated host Guinea was stripped of rights earlier this year because of concerns over infrastructure and facilities – issues which Nigeria shares. For aside from Uyo, the venue for last season’s CAF Confederation Cup final, and the refurbished Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria has often struggled to find a decent stadium to host the Super Eagles.

The Lagos National Stadium, which staged the final of the 2000 final, is being renovated, while dozens of others in Nigerian cities have become white elephants – furthering emphasising the country’s poor maintenance culture.

Criteria required by African ruling body CAF to stage the event include a minimum of six stadiums, two of which must have a capacity of at least 40,000 while the other four need to be able to accommodate at least 20,000.

 

