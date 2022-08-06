Nigeria better under Jonathan than Buhari, says Sanusi

Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido Sanusi the former Emir of Kano and former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor has said that there is no change under the Buhari led federal administration and that Nigeria was far better in 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari took over from Goodluck Jonathan.

Sanusi said that the situation in the country is worse while speaking at the Akinjide Adeosun Foundation (AAF) leadership colloquium and awards in Lagos State. He said “This is the only oil-producing country that is grieving at the moment when oil prices have gone up as a result of the Russia/Ukraine war. Our total revenue is not able to service our debt. And if anybody does not understand that we are in a complete mess, we are. We were in a deep hole in 2015. And between 2015 and now, we have been digging ourselves into a deeper hole. We thought we had a big problem in 2015.

2015 is nothing compared to what will happen in 2023. We have terrorism, we have banditry, we have inflation, we have an unstable exchange rate, and the worst thing is that those in leadership actually think we are going to thank them when they leave office, that we are going to appreciate them. “There is no change. There is no sense of urgency.

If you are running a company and your sales revenue cannot pay interest, you know you’re bankrupt. When the total revenue of the Federal Government cannot service debt we are smiling,” Sanusi said. The former Emir of Kano, who was a Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ascribed the challenges facing the country to the problem of leadership, stressing that there are so many Nigerians, who, given the opportunity will do well but they simply cannot contest in that space. Sanusi stressed that the vast majority of those in office have a vision that is limited to the next election, saying: “It is to win. And when you’ve won, you’ve reached a destination, not a journey. Leaders after leaders, most of those who have ruled did not have a vision for a united Nigeria”.

