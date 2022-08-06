News Top Stories

Nigeria better under Jonathan than Buhari, says Sanusi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido Sanusi the former Emir of Kano and former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor has said that there is no change under the Buhari led federal administration and that Nigeria was far better in 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari took over from Goodluck Jonathan.

Sanusi said that the situation in the country is worse while speaking at the Akinjide Adeosun Foundation (AAF) leadership colloquium and awards in Lagos State. He said “This is the only oil-producing country that is grieving at the moment when oil prices have gone up as a result of the Russia/Ukraine war. Our total revenue is not able to service our debt. And if anybody does not understand that we are in a complete mess, we are. We were in a deep hole in 2015. And between 2015 and now, we have been digging ourselves into a deeper hole. We thought we had a big problem in 2015.

2015 is nothing compared to what will happen in 2023. We have terrorism, we have banditry, we have inflation, we have an unstable exchange rate, and the worst thing is that those in leadership actually think we are going to thank them when they leave office, that we are going to appreciate them. “There is no change. There is no sense of urgency.

If you are running a company and your sales revenue cannot pay interest, you know you’re bankrupt. When the total revenue of the Federal Government cannot service debt we are smiling,” Sanusi said. The former Emir of Kano, who was a Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ascribed the challenges facing the country to the problem of leadership, stressing that there are so many Nigerians, who, given the opportunity will do well but they simply cannot contest in that space. Sanusi stressed that the vast majority of those in office have a vision that is limited to the next election, saying: “It is to win. And when you’ve won, you’ve reached a destination, not a journey. Leaders after leaders, most of those who have ruled did not have a vision for a united Nigeria”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

S’African ministers ‘held hostage’ during meeting with veterans

Posted on Author Reporter

  South African security forces moved in to free three government ministers who were “held hostage” during a fractious meeting with anti-apartheid veterans, officials said. At least 56 people were arrested and would probably be charged with kidnapping after the confrontation in a hotel in the capital Pretoria on Thursday night, the NATJoints security agency […]
News Top Stories

Owo Massacre: S’West govs declare 3-day mourning, review region’s state of security

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, AKURE

Following the attack on St Francis’ Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, on June 5, where scores of worshippers were murdered by gunmen, governors within the South West states have declared a three-day mourning period in the region.   While disclosing that the mourning period will be from June 13 to June 15, the governors directed […]
News

NHIS: We’re committed to protecting Nigerians against COVID-19

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Mohammed Sambo, has reiterated the agency’s commitment to supporting the sustained efforts of the Federal Government in protecting all Nigerians from the debilitating scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sambo made this known while handing over a consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PTF) to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica