‘Nigeria beyond Buhari’ to launch on June 18 in Lagos

A political and socio-economic book, ‘Nigeria beyond Buhari’ written by notable political economist, Peter Azonobi, is set to launch on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Victoria Island, Lagos state.

 

In a press briefing to announce the book launch, held at Mosesola House, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, the special adviser to Azonobi on political matters, Abudu Saheed Ajetunmobi said the book is an “inquiry into the future of new political ideology in the political leadership of the Nigerian nation in a post-Buhari presidency, 2023 and beyond”

 

Ajetunmobi said the book will X-ray the structures of leadership in the country before the assumption of President Muhammadu Buhari, which lacked value for national development

 

“Nigeria Beyond Buhari the structures of leadership in Nigeria before 2015 lacked values for national development, what created them, and their impact on the Nigerian populace and how the expected development in the structure of leadership and society can establish in Nigeria now and in the future” the political aide read.

“It is a product of deep and soul searching reflections by the author on the past and present socio-economic and political challenges besetting Nigeria as a country and took 28 solid years to produce,” Ajetunmobi said emphatically addressing journalists about the book.

Hon. Ajetunmobi added that the book paves way for Nigerians especially the “political class” to observe how change occurs in leadership, especially in the political space in the country.

He stressed that the book did not evaluate how political leadership will move from Destructive Age Ideology (DAI) to Constructive Age Ideology (CAI), but tend to resolve the “economic backwardness” for a “modern industrial economy” which requires a “sharp break from the past” events of the country

“It is a solution for Nigeria’s problems of over 60 years of Independence which the Federal government, states, local government, wealthy political members, opposition parties and their leaders, captains of industries should have invested in purchasing and distributing 100 million -150 million copies within 5-10 years in colleges, universities, all states of the federation and the society” Ajetunmobi projected in the statement.

Azonobi, who is the author of the book calls for “mass education” which aligns with the philosophy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo in Regime of Mental Magnitude

Peter Nnanna Azonobi, an Imo native, is a political and economic scientist, and a leading expert on the scientific study of leadership development in the country.

The book launch is set to hold at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island, by 10 am prompt

Some dignitaries expected to grace the book launch are President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu among others.

 

