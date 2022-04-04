Sports

Nigeria bids to host CAF Champions League final

Confederation of African Football (CAF) are in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom state, to inspect the Godswill Akpabio Stadium as a possible venue for the Champions League final.

 

The stadium known as the ‘Nest of Champions’ is Nigeria’s best and has successfully hosted Super Eagles matches in the past. A CAF delegation began an inspection on Saturday according to the Senior Special Assistant on Sports to Akwa Ibom State Governor, Paul Bassey.

 

The CAF team on the ground will end the inspection on Sunday April 3rd and decide if the stadium is befitting for the CAF Champions League final. Akwa Utd, NPFL champions play at the Nest of Champions and have one of the strongest followings in the league.

 

Should the stadium play host to the final, it will be the first time in more than a decade since any Nigerian pitch has hosted a Champions League final. Heartland FC of Owerri were the last Nigerian team to feature in the final of the biggest football club cup competition on the continent in 2009.

 

They lost to TP Mazembe on aggregate in the games.

 

